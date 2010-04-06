Position Accelerator MT4

Position Accelerator is an innovative solution for traders that helps maximize profits by capitalizing on trending market movements. The utility automatically increases the size of your trading positions once they reach a predefined profit level, significantly enhancing your profitability.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126702

How does Position Accelerator work?

1. Acceleration through additional positions:
When your open position reaches a certain profit threshold, the utility automatically opens an additional position with a larger volume.

2. Smart risk management:
A combined stop-loss is calculated for both positions to preserve a predefined percentage of the accumulated profit. Even if the market unexpectedly moves against you, the trades will close with a small but guaranteed profit.

3. Maximizing profits:
If the price continues moving in your favor, the increased position volume boosts your total profit. At this point, you can:
  • Lock in profits with a take-profit.
  • Continue accelerating by opening more positions to further increase gains.

Why choose Position Accelerator?

  • Profit maximization: Leverage market momentum for significantly higher returns.
  • Risk control: Sophisticated stop-loss calculations safeguard your accumulated profit.
  • Simplicity and automation: The utility handles all the technical tasks, allowing you to focus on strategy.
Position Accelerator is your reliable partner for successful trading and profit maximization!

Input Parameters:

=== ATR INDICATOR === ATR indicator settings.
Period Average range calculation period.
Timeframe Timeframe on which the indicator is calculated.
=== POSITIONS SELECTION === Settings for selecting trading positions.
By Ticket Ticket position selection.
By Type Position selection by type: BUY & SELL - buy and sell positions; BUY Only - buy only positions; SELL Only - sell only positions.
By Magic Number Position selection by by magic number.
By Comment Position selection by comment.
=== POSITIONS ACCELERATION === Position acceleration settings.
Maximum Accelerations Maximum number of position accelerations.
Start After Profit ATRs Start of acceleration after the profit of trading positions in the number of ATR's.
Intervals Multiplier Multiplier of intervals between accelerating trading positions.
Stop-Loss Price Correction The correction level between the breakeven price and the current price to set the Stop Loss.
Stop-Loss Volume-Pips Correction Correction of the amount of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) for setting a Stop Loss.
Take-Profit Volume-Pips Impulse Impulse of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) to set Take Profit.
Comment Identificator Comment to identify accelerating trading positions.
=== ACCELERATION ZONES === Acceleration zones settings.
Show Show / do not show zones.
Buy Color Color of buy position zones.
Sell Color Color of sell position zones.
