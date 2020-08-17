Range Detector MT5

Description


Range Detector is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart.

Recommendations


You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.

Parameters


Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator.
Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages).
Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average.
Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.

Movings Difference - minimum difference between moving averages (for searching impulses) expressed in the number of ATR-values.
Ranges Color - color of ranges.



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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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