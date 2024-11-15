Position Accelerator

Position Accelerator is an innovative solution for traders that helps maximize profits by capitalizing on trending market movements. The utility automatically increases the size of your trading positions once they reach a predefined profit level, significantly enhancing your profitability.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126703

How does Position Accelerator work?

1. Acceleration through additional positions:
When your open position reaches a certain profit threshold, the utility automatically opens an additional position with a larger volume.

2. Smart risk management:
A combined stop-loss is calculated for both positions to preserve a predefined percentage of the accumulated profit. Even if the market unexpectedly moves against you, the trades will close with a small but guaranteed profit.

3. Maximizing profits:
If the price continues moving in your favor, the increased position volume boosts your total profit. At this point, you can:
  • Lock in profits with a take-profit.
  • Continue accelerating by opening more positions to further increase gains.

Why choose Position Accelerator?

  • Profit maximization: Leverage market momentum for significantly higher returns.
  • Risk control: Sophisticated stop-loss calculations safeguard your accumulated profit.
  • Simplicity and automation: The utility handles all the technical tasks, allowing you to focus on strategy.
Position Accelerator is your reliable partner for successful trading and profit maximization!

Input Parameters:

=== ATR INDICATOR === ATR indicator settings.
Period Average range calculation period.
Timeframe Timeframe on which the indicator is calculated.
=== POSITIONS SELECTION === Settings for selecting trading positions.
By Ticket Ticket position selection.
By Type Position selection by type: BUY & SELL - buy and sell positions; BUY Only - buy only positions; SELL Only - sell only positions.
By Magic Number Position selection by by magic number.
By Comment Position selection by comment.
=== POSITIONS ACCELERATION === Position acceleration settings.
Maximum Accelerations Maximum number of position accelerations.
Start After Profit ATRs Start of acceleration after the profit of trading positions in the number of ATR's.
Intervals Multiplier Multiplier of intervals between accelerating trading positions.
Stop-Loss Price Correction The correction level between the breakeven price and the current price to set the Stop Loss.
Stop-Loss Volume-Pips Correction Correction of the amount of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) for setting a Stop Loss.
Take-Profit Volume-Pips Impulse Impulse of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) to set Take Profit.
Comment Identificator Comment to identify accelerating trading positions.
=== ACCELERATION ZONES === Acceleration zones settings.
Show Show / do not show zones.
Buy Color Color of buy position zones.
Sell Color Color of sell position zones.
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
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Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Levi Dane Benjamin
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
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Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
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