Impulse Angle MT5

DescriptionRange Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart.RecommendationsYou can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.Parameters===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settingsMaximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages). Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average. Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings

Up-Impulse Lines Color - color of up-impulse lines.

Down-Impulse Lines Color - color of down-impulse lines.

Impulse Lines Width - width of impulse lines.

Impulse Lines Style - style of impulse lines.

===== _NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ ===== - notifications settings

Push Notification - allow push notification.

E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notification.

Notification Minimum Angle - minimum angle for notification.