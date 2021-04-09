Quantum Awesome Oscillator

Description

The Quantum Awesome Oscillator indicator is based on the standard Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. It has two parts. The lower part is a colored histogram of the oscillator (divided into two sides - above zero and below zero and, accordingly, colored in two colors - blue for buying and red for selling) and a trend curve line (shows the direction of the global trend). The upper part - arrows showing market entry points, as well as dashed lines showing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels with corresponding text captions.

Advantages

The Quantum Awesome Oscillator indicator uses machine learning. It analyzes historical data, examines them and, based on statistical values, forms a base of patterns. Based on this knowledge, it predicts future price behavior and determines the best market entry points, as well as potential Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, based on statistical extreme price spread.

How to use?

When a blue up arrow appears, open a buy position and set the Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values at the levels indicated by the dotted lines above and below the arrow. Also, in order to earn maximum profit on long trends, it is advisable to close the position in parts: the first part is at the take profit level, and the second part - when the opposite signal appears.

Settings

Preload History Bars - the number of bars to preload. *
===== _MACHINE_LEARNING_SETTINGS_ ===== - machine learning settings.
Learn History Bars - the number of bars to learn. *
Trend Line Signal Type - type of signals according to the trend line.
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings.
Paint Arrows - draw arrows.
Paint Stop-Losses - paint Stop-Losses.
Paint Take-Profits - paint Take-Profits.
BUY Color - the color of the objects to buy.
SELL Color - the color of the objects for sale.
Trend Line Color - color of the trend line.
Arrows Width - the width of the arrows.
Text Size - the size of the text.
_NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ - notifications settings.
Alert Notification - allow alert notifications.
Push Notification - allow push notifications.
E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notifications.

* ATTENTION! Increasing the value of this parameter greatly slows down the indicator!


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Range Detector
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
Impulse Angle
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4 (3)
Indicators
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====   - indicator settings Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator p
SuperCCI
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
Volume Magic
Denys Babiak
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Money Zones
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Bitcoin Manager MT4
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Indicators
Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro
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Indicators
Description The Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro indicator is based on the standard Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. It has two parts. The lower part is a colored histogram of the oscillator (divided into two sides - above zero and below zero and, accordingly, colored in two colors - blue for buying and red for selling) and a trend curve line (shows the direction of the global trend). The upper part - arrows showing market entry points, as well as dashed lines showing Stop-Loss an
Trend Influencer
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Trend Influencer is an indicator that determines the potential dynamics of the influence of trend wave movements on the market. The indicator is based on the value of moving averages corrected by the standard deviation. The indicator is displayed as a main dash-dotted moving average and a signal solid moving average. The signal moving average is colored blue or red depending on what type of trend is currently observed in the market. The indicator also draws inhibition levels - blue a
Intelligent Moving MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
Volume Horizon MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Volume Horizon is a horizontal volume indicator that allows you to observe the density of market participants' volumes across various price and time intervals. Volume histograms can be constructed based on ascending or descending market waves, as well as individual bars. This tool enables more precise determination of entry or exit points, relying on levels of maximum volumes or volume-weighted average prices (VWAP). What makes Volume Horizon unique? 1. Segmentation into ascending and descendi
Fractal Bot Gold MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Fractal Bot Gold is a trading bot that utilizes breakout and rebound strategies from fractal levels to determine effective entry points for positions, as well as to set safe stop-losses and take-profits. Combined with the Average True Range (ATR) indicator and precise adaptation to market conditions, it minimizes the impact of market noise and volatility, providing reliable risk management and optimizing profits. The bot’s parameters are carefully optimized and adapted for trading the Gold (XAU
One Good Trade MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.
Real Spread Monitor MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Real Spread Monitor Real Spread Monitor  is a professional MetaTrader indicator designed to record, visualize, and analyze the actual spread values received from a broker in real time. Instead of showing only the current spread, it collects every incoming tick and converts the data into historical spread candles. The indicator helps traders study how spreads change over time, identify recurring spread expansions, compare trading conditions across brokers or account types, and evaluate whether
Position Accelerator MT4
Denys Babiak
Utilities
Position Accelerator is an innovative solution for traders that helps maximize profits by capitalizing on trending market movements. The utility automatically increases the size of your trading positions once they reach a predefined profit level, significantly enhancing your profitability. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126702 How does Position Accelerator work? 1. Acceleration through additional positions: When your open position reac
ABC Indicator MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128178 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
ZLMA Trend Candles MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
ZLMA Trend Candles indicator uses an enhanced Zero-Lag Moving Average to highlight key trend shifts, repainting candles in real time. It reacts faster than traditional moving averages, helping you spot potential market turns earlier. Gain clear entry and exit signals and filter out market noise with ease! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129278 1. What Is ZLMA Trend Candles? ZLMA Trend Candles is a MetaTrader 4/5 indicator based on the Z
Fibo Extrema Bands MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Fibo Extrema Bands is a unique indicator that visually demonstrates when the market shifts into a trend and highlights key levels acting as support or resistance. It combines easy-to-read “stepped” extrema lines with Fibonacci levels (whose values can be adjusted in the indicator’s inputs), simplifying the search for entry and exit points. Install Fibo Extrema Bands to gain a powerful tool for trend analysis and for identifying critical price levels! This product is also available for MetaTrade
Trend Risk Analyzer MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Trend Risk Analyzer intelligently identifies trends, impulses, and corrections, calculating optimal trade volumes and safe levels for stop-loss and take-profit. Increase your accuracy, reduce risks, and boost your trading profits! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134799 The key feature of Trend Risk Analyzer is its capability to calculate the average range of each market element, enabling traders to set justified stop-loss and take-profi
Double Fractal Entry MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Double Fractal Entry generates precise entry signals based on smart fractal breakouts or rebounds. It visualizes market structure with dynamic channels and plots clear SL/TP levels. A powerful tool for trend and reversal traders. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143601 The indicator generates entry points based on two configurable strategies: Fractal Breakout – when price breaks the last key fractal; Fractal Rebound – when price bounces
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
Intelligent Moving Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148151 Intelligent Moving indicator is available here =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Order Block Trend Flow MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Order Block Trend Flow is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-quality order blocks and transform them into a complete analytical framework including entry signals, zone validation, and trend detection. Why Traders Use This Eliminates low-quality order blocks and highlights only meaningful zones Combines structure, volume, and volatility into one decision framework Provides clear entry points instead of leaving interpretation to the trader Helps understand why
Imbalance Volume Trend Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Imbalance Volume Trend Bot Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is an Expert Advisor based on the logic of Fair Value Gap imbalances, volume dominance and imbalance trend structure. The bot searches for bullish and bearish imbalance formations on the chart and can automatically open trades according to the selected trading logic. It is designed for traders who want to automate imbalance-based trading instead of manually analyzing every Fair Value Gap zone. The main idea of the EA is not only to detect
Range Detector MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
Impulse Angle MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Range Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
SuperCCI MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
Volume Magic MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Money Zones MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Bitcoin Manager MT5
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
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