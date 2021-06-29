Description



Trend Influencer is an indicator that determines the potential dynamics of the influence of trend wave movements on the market. The indicator is based on the value of moving averages corrected by the standard deviation. The indicator is displayed as a main dash-dotted moving average and a signal solid moving average. The signal moving average is colored blue or red depending on what type of trend is currently observed in the market. The indicator also draws inhibition levels - blue and red dashed lines - display critical extreme levels, upon breakdown of which the current trend can turn in the opposite direction.

How to use?



Buy when the signal line of the indicator turns blue and vice versa - sell when the signal line is red. Set stop loss and trailing stop levels according to the inhibition levels - dashed blue lines for buy and red for sell.

Parameters



_INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ - indicator settings.

Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate.

Period - period of moving average and standard deviation.

Applied Price - applied price for moving average.

MA Method - method of moving average.

_NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ - notifications settings.

Alert Notification - allow alert notifications.

Push Notification - allow push notifications.

E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notifications.