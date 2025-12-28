Donchian Channels EA MT5
- Experts
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 21.0
- Updated: 28 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT5 is an advanced tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, streamlining trading by leveraging the Donchian Channels indicator to automate trade entries and exits based on overbought and oversold conditions. The EA supports reverse trading setups within these zones, offering versatility in trade management. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and advanced risk management, consuming minimal system resources for efficient trade execution.
The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.
For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files
You can download the MT4 version here: Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT4
Key Features:
- Donchian Channels trading system with customizable parameters (period, breakout levels)
- Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
- Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
- Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
- Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
- Real-time monitoring dashboard
- Pop-up, email, and push notifications
- MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation
Note: The Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders using Donchian Channels-based strategies, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.
Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:
- Always test in a demo account first
- Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
- Use only the capital you can afford to lose
- Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.