Gold Breaker EA

Gold Breaker EA – Smart & Safe Gold Trading Automation

Gold Breaker EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), built with one core principle:
👉 Capital protection first, profits second.

Unlike many Gold EAs that rely on martingale, grid, or averaging down strategies, Gold Breaker EA uses a SAFE one-position approach. At any time, it manages only a single trade, always protected by a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit.

There are no dangerous recovery systems, no hidden lot multiplication, and no exposure stacking.

Why Gold?

Gold is known for its high volatility and strong intraday price movements.
Gold Breaker EA is designed to take advantage of this natural volatility as its edge—capturing clean moves while strictly controlling risk.

Volatility is treated as an opportunity, not something to gamble with.

Key Features

  • One Position Only (SAFE Mode)
    No grid, no martingale, no trade stacking, no over optimization. *it will shown on the equity curve picture - this is what actual trading with edge graph looked like*

  • Fixed SL & TP on Every Trade
    Risk is defined from the moment a trade is opened.

  • Gold-Specialist Logic
    Specifically tuned for XAUUSD behavior and volatility.

  • No Overtrading
    Quality setups over quantity.

  • Backtest & Forward-Test Friendly
    Fully compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester.

Risk Management First

Gold Breaker EA is suitable for traders who:

  • Prefer controlled risk

  • Avoid aggressive recovery strategies

  • Want transparency in how trades are managed

  • Understand that consistent trading beats lucky trading

This EA is not designed to “flip accounts.”
It is designed to survive long-term market conditions.

Try Before You Buy (Strongly Recommended)

We strongly encourage every trader to follow this process:

1️⃣ Backtest the FREE Demo Version
Analyze historical performance and understand how the EA behaves.

2️⃣ Run It on a Demo Account
Observe real-time execution and drawdown behavior.

3️⃣ Rent First
Test it in your own trading conditions before committing.

4️⃣ Buy Only When You’re Confident
Make an informed decision, not an emotional one.

This EA is built for traders who value discipline, patience, and sustainability.

Default Settings :

RiskMode : Risk_Percent , Risk_fix_lot , Risk_usd (Risk_percent - 1%. recommended. use cent account if you have less than 1K capital)
TP : 25%
SL : 10%
Cancel Hour : 18

Note: *Price will increase by $100 for every 10 purchased copy*
