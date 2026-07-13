Donchian Channel Multicurrency Scanner MT4

Donchian Channel Strategy Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to optimize their trading strategies across multiple currency pairs. This indicator provides real-time monitoring of channel breakouts, enabling users to make informed trading decisions based on the classic Donchian Channel approach.

With the ability to track multiple timeframes and receive instant alerts, traders can capitalize on market movements effectively. This tool is particularly beneficial for trend-following and breakout strategies, allowing users to identify profitable entry and exit points seamlessly.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal-based trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick computations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Sends MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Provides real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events to monitor trades when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant overview of market status.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart for enhanced trading efficiency.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility in trading.
  • Customizable Input Parameters: Tailor the indicator settings to suit your trading style and preferences.

Experience the power of the Donchian Channel Strategy Multicurrency Scanner MT4, specifically designed for MetaTrader 4, to enhance your trading performance and decision-making.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Donchian Channel Strategy Multicurrency Scanner MT4, trading indicator, forex trading, MT4 indicators, currency trading, breakout strategy, trend following, multi-timeframe analysis, real-time alerts, technical analysis tools, forex signals, trading automation, market analysis, Donchian Channel, trading efficiency, financial markets

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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Enhance your trading experience with the Keltner Channel MT5, a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify market volatility and potential trend reversals. This tool is ideal for both novice and expert traders looking to refine their strategies across various assets. The Keltner Channel MT5 utilizes Exponential Moving Averages and Average True Range to create dynamic price bands that assist in spotting breakouts and assessing market trends. By providing clear visual signals and alerts,
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
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Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
SuperTrend Alert
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Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
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The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
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Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
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Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
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Nadaraya Watson Envelope EA
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Experts
Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on trend reversals in the foreign exchange market. This EA leverages the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope indicator to identify potential price reversals at the envelope's bands, providing a straightforward yet effective trading strategy tailored specifically for MetaTrader 4 users. With its robust back-testing capabilities, the Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 offers traders precise
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Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
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DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
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Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunitie
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Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
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Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
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Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
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Volume Oscilator Indicator
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Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
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Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
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Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
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Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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