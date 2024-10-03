Correlation Coefficient Tool 441 Forex Combos

Currency Pair Correlation Matrix & Alerts Tool

Analyze correlations across major and minor currency pairs in real-time with Alerts for chosen amounts on positive and negative correlations coefficients

where the user can specify the Time Frame and the number of candles to analyze within the Time Frame 

This adds an added layer flexibility when calculating the coefficients.

The time frames that you can select are below 

PERIOD_CURRENT

0

Current timeframe

PERIOD_M1

1

1 minute

PERIOD_M5

5

5 minutes

PERIOD_M15

15

15 minutes

PERIOD_M30

30

30 minutes

PERIOD_H1

60

1 hour

PERIOD_H4

240

4 hours

PERIOD_D1

1440

1 day

PERIOD_W1

10080

1 week

PERIOD_MN1

43200

1 month

This advanced tool offers a comprehensive correlation matrix for up to 441 currency pair combinations, allowing traders to monitor and analyze correlations between various forex pairs. It’s designed to simplify the process of spotting correlations, with customizable alert thresholds and real-time updates based on your selected chart timeframe.

Key Features:

Correlation Matrix: View correlations between 21 major and minor currency pairs, displayed as a matrix of 441 combinations. Each pair’s correlation value (positive or negative) is calculated using a user-defined number of historical bars.

Customizable Alerts: Set your own thresholds for positive and negative correlation values (e.g., 0.9 or -0.9). The tool will automatically send alerts when your specified thresholds are met.

Real-Time Updates: The tool runs in real-time on the chart timeframe it’s applied to, providing updated correlation values and alerts on a per-candle basis.

Matrix Display Option: Optionally display the entire correlation matrix on your chart, or hide it for a cleaner interface while keeping alerts active.

Fail-Safe Mechanisms:

The tool ensures that the number of bars selected for analysis does not exceed the available bars on the chart.

Complete Control Over Timeframes: Analyze correlations over different timeframes, depending on the chart you're working with—be it hourly, daily, or any custom timeframe.

Accuracy with Pair Matching: Automatically sets identical currency pairs (e.g., AUDCAD vs. AUDCAD) to a correlation value of 1, ensuring accuracy across the entire matrix.


Currency Pairs Analyzed:

1. AUDCAD


2. AUDCHF


3. AUDJPY


4. AUDNZD


5. AUDUSD


6. CADCHF


7. CADJPY


8. CHFJPY


9. EURNZD


10. EURAUD


11. EURCAD


12. EURCHF


13. EURGBP


14. EURJPY


15. EURUSD


16. GBPAUD


17. GBPCAD


18. GBPCHF


19. GBPJPY


20. GBPUSD


21. NZDUSD



This tool is perfect for traders who want to analyze correlations in-depth and receive timely alerts when key positive or negative correlation thresholds are reached. Whether you're trading manually or using the insights to inform your automated strategies, this tool provides the necessary data in a simple and effective way.


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5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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5 (4)
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Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
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Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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