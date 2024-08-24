Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop

Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop


Overview:

This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Gap Threshold: Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions.
  • Flexible Trading Direction: Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-down conditions, or reverse the strategy as needed.
  • Risk Management: Customize lot size, take profit, stop loss, and the trailing stop for dynamic trade management.

What is a Candle Gap?

A candle gap refers to a price difference between the closing price of one candle and the opening price of the next. This algorithm uses gap identification as a core strategy to manage trades.

Why Choose This Algorithm?

  • Versatility: Trade both gap-up and gap-down conditions based on market situations.
  • Customization: Adjust the algorithm’s parameters to match your unique trading style.
  • Risk Control: The trailing stop helps secure profits as trades progress.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and recently trading in proprietary accounts, having successfully passed a challenge on one to date.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Important Notes:

  • This product is a tool for gap trading and should be used responsibly. Trading in financial markets carries risks, and no strategy guarantees profits.

Contact and Support:

For product support or customization requests, please use the MQL5 messaging system. Reach out anytime with your questions or concerns.


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FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
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AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
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Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
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Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT5 version  
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