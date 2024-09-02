Forex Stock Indices Volatility by TimeFrame

Stock Indices Candle Gap Volatility Tool

Designed for traders who demand precise and comprehensive analysis of candle gaps across major global stock indices.

this tool provides the critical data needed for informed decision-making.

Key Features:

  • Candle Gap Analysis: Automatically display the high-low (Hi-Lo) gaps on your chart for any selected timeframe, giving you a clear view of market volatility.

  • Wide Range of Timeframes: Analyze candle gaps (Current Candles) over multiple timeframes, providing flexibility and control over your trading strategy.

  • Global Index Coverage:  10 major stock indices, including:

    • EUSTX50 (Euro Stoxx 50)
    • FRA40 (French 40 Index)
    • GER30 (DAX 30 Index)
    • HK50 (Hong Kong 50 Index)
    • JPN225 (Nikkei 225)
    • UK100 (FTSE 100)
    • NAS100 (Nasdaq 100 Index)
    • US30 (Dow Jones)
    • US500 (S&P 500)
    • AUS200 (Australian Stocks on ASX)

  • User-Friendly Interface: Easily select the indices and timeframes you wish to analyze, with results displayed directly on your trading chart.

  • Real-Time Data: Receive live updates on candle gaps, ensuring you're always in sync with market movements.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.




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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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