Forex Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display

METATRADER5

This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed, providing insights into market conditions.


Additionally, every hour, the program prints out the displayed data of the maximum spread values and their respective times into the log file, allowing for a historical record of performance that can be reviewed later.


The program tracks the following 21 minor currency pairs:


AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

By continuously updating and logging this information, the program provides an essential tool for market analysis and monitoring spread movements.

About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation. Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.


Recommended products
Simple Trade Copier Follower
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (10)
Utilities
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Ping Monitor
Jason Smith
Utilities
Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
4.75 (4)
Utilities
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
FREE
Copy Trade Ritz Prime
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilities
Ritz Prime TradeCopier – Institutional Cross-Broker Sync Engine Say goodbye to lagging copy trades, mismatched broker symbols, and missed Stop Losses. Ritz Prime TradeCopier is an ultra-fast, high-frequency copy trading engine designed for professional portfolio managers and retail traders. Powered by a custom Bit-Banger JSON architecture and an advanced Global Variable (GV) mapping system, it seamlessly bridges multiple MetaTrader terminals on a single VPS/SERVER with true zero-lag performance.
Trading Panel Pro Premium MT5
Rostislav Marek
Utilities
Introduction: The RosMaFin Trading Panel is not just a standard order execution tool. It is a comprehensive, professional assistant designed for manual and price-action traders who want to save time, manage risk with mathematical precision, and maintain full market awareness. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations and tedious Stop Loss adjustments. This panel streamlines your entire trading workflow from analysis to trade exit. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS: Advanced Risk Management & Exec
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Indicators
Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency. THIS IS A DEMO PRODUCT, IT WILL EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM THE DAY OF INSTALLATION.  Full version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site
FREE
BoxFibo MT5
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
FREE
Ninja MT5 Doctor
Atsushi Katayama
Utilities
NINJA MT5 DOCTOR OVERVIEW NINJA MT5 Doctor is a free, non-trading MT5 environment-diagnostic utility that captures a one-time snapshot of the terminal, account, open charts, selected history and current host-chart symbol. It is an Expert Advisor-format utility, not a trading EA and not an indicator. The panel and input names are in English. WHAT IT CHECKS It reviews broker-server connection, terminal and account trading permissions, Doctor's own permission, trade mode and published sessions, quo
FREE
Atlas Trade Desk
Bernhard Wurzlbauer
Utilities
Atlas Trade Desk MT5 Atlas Trade Desk MT5 is a visual trade panel, risk manager and lot calculator for manual MetaTrader 5 traders. Plan market and pending orders directly on the chart, calculate position size from your selected risk, adjust Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit visually, and manage open positions from one clean dashboard. The tool is built for discretionary traders who want faster order preparation, clearer risk control and safer position management without switching between multipl
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilities
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Utilities
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
PointFigureKagiCharts DEMO
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature to build custom charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. New charts imitate one of well-known graphic structures: Point-And-Figure (PnF) or Kagi. The result is not exactly PnF's X/O columns or rectangular waves of Kagi. Instead it consists of bars, calculated from and denoting stable unidirectional price moves (as multiples of the box size), which is equivalent to XO columns or polygonal lines. These Poi
FREE
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Guardian Yield Keeper
Ngoc Huu Nghia Tong
Utilities
Guardian Yield Keeper is a utility Expert Advisor for traders who want real-time exit management and profit protection for open positions on the current symbol. This EA does not open new trades and does not generate entry signals. Its job is simple: monitor existing positions and close them when your profit or risk conditions are met . It is especially suitable for traders using DCA, Grid, Martingale, or basket trading systems and looking for a dedicated management layer that is more flexible th
Simple Trade Copier Master
Niklas Templin
Utilities
EA Master Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that automa
FREE
Position Sizer PROP
Lazaro Farias Do Espirito Santo
Utilities
Position Sizer PROP Stop putting your challenge at risk because of wrong lot sizing, forgotten limits, or unclear exposure before sending the next order. In PROP Firm challenges, many traders do not fail only because of poor entries. Risk management mistakes also matter: oversized lots, poorly calculated risk, daily drawdown breaches, excessive exposure, or lack of control over account rules. After approval, the challenge continues. Keeping the account active requires discipline, operational co
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilities
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
NewsFilter Pro
Sheng Biao Xi
Utilities
NewsFilter Pro — News Filter & Economic Calendar EA for MetaTrader 5 Automatically block trading during high-impact news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI). Uses MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar — no DLL, no external API, no configuration. Works with any EA, any broker, any currency pair. Prop Firm Safe | NFP/CPI/FOMC Filter | Auto-Close Before News | Smart Currency Filter | 15 Activations --- Why NewsFilter Pro? Most trading EAs get destroyed during news events — NFP, FOMC, CPI, ECB — when spread
Timeleftdisplay
Michael Joller
Utilities
The Expert Advisor "TimeLeft Display" shows the remaining time until the close  of the current candle in a digital display. The time is displayed in days, hours, minutes, and  seconds.      Features: Time Calculation:  Calculates the remaining time until the close of the current candle based on the  current timeframe of the chart. Digital Display:  Shows the remaining time in a digital format. Customizable Font and Size:  Allows selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, 
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
3 (1)
Utilities
The instructions for use： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 The MT4 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88205 The MT5 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Object Synchronizer MT 5
Suthichai Rasithong
Utilities
Object Synchronizer MT5 : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes. Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can fo
Clock Et Mt5
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
FREE
BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
5 (1)
Utilities
* This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free" . "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Conv
FREE
MACD Colored ZeroLag
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
4.73 (11)
Indicators
It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
More from author
Forex Robot Trailing Stop Loss EA for MT4
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Metatrader4 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility: The Program is for METATRADER4 Platform. Functionality: This program will go through all open Forex Currency pairs trades on Metatrader4 and move their corresponding STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on the parameters INPUT settings. Parameters and Example: Example Trade: EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings: WhenToTrail=20 PIPS; (Pips profit amount to a
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader Overview: This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line . It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies. Key Features: Customizable Stop Loss : User-defined STOP LOSS values. Take Profit Levels : Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels. Trailing Stop Function : Optio
Carry Trade Order Type Indicator for 63 Pairs EA
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
MetaTrader4 Carry Trade FOREX Swap Rollover Indicator - Enhance Your Carry Trade Strategy Developed by a seasoned MT4 programmer and successful proprietary trader, this tool is designed to optimize your carry trade strategy. Key Features : Analyzes swap rollover values (in Points) for 63 currency pairs. Indicates whether to take a long (buy) or short (sell) position. Provides insights for generating positive rollover gains when holding trades overnight. Ideal for traders focusing on carry trade
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop Overview: This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature. Key Features: Customizable Gap Threshold : Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions. Flexible Trading Direction : Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-dow
Moving Average Crossovers Forex Trading Algorithm
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
MA Crossover Pro MT4 Program Key Features : Moving Average Crossovers : Leverage the dynamic nature of the market with precise buy and sell signals based on fast and slow moving average crossovers. Risk Management Settings : Take control of your trades with customizable risk management settings. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to your risk tolerance. User-Friendly MT4 Integration : Seamlessly integrate the program into your MetaTrader 4 platform. Effortlessly execute trades and m
Scans Percentage Changes Across Assets Timeframes
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Trading Finance EA Indicator This expert advisor (EA) scans pre-selected currency pairs, CFDs, cryptos, and stock indexes to detect price movements based on user-defined parameters. It helps identify potential trade opportunities when the price rises by a certain percentage (suggesting a sell) or falls by a percentage (suggesting a buy). Key Features: Customizable Percentage Alerts : The EA monitors price changes for user-set percentage thresholds (e.g., a 10% rise or a 5% drop), providin
Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings Key Features: Stochastic Indicator Strategy : Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals. Customizable Settings : Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts RSI and Price Indices
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts EA - RSI & Price Index Expert Advisor (MT4) Forex Stock Index Price Alert & RSI EA for MT4 Condition: New Delivery: Electronic and free worldwide. Email required for delivery details upon purchase. What Does the Program Do? The program will alert the user when any of the 10 pre-selected stock index symbols (additional indices can be added upon request) meet specific criteria: AUS200 EUSTX50 FRA40 GER30 HK50 JPN225 UK100 NAS100 US30 US500 For example, if you set a pric
Forex Stock Indices Volatility by TimeFrame
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Stock Indices Candle Gap Volatility Tool Designed for traders who demand precise and comprehensive analysis of candle gaps across major global stock indices. this tool provides the critical data needed for informed decision-making. Key Features: Candle Gap Analysis: Automatically display the high-low (Hi-Lo) gaps on your chart for any selected timeframe, giving you a clear view of market volatility. Wide Range of Timeframes: Analyze candle gaps (Current Candles) over multiple timeframes, providi
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
METATRADER4 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed. Additionally, every hour, the program prints out t
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Minor 21 Currencies Pivot Support Resistance Tool
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
This MetaTrader4 tool monitors 21 minor currency pairs over a user-defined timeframe, displaying key PIVOT values along with SUPPORT Zones 1, 2, and 3, and RESISTANCE Zones 1, 2, and 3 for each selected pair. Users can choose to have this information optionally displayed on the chart ; however, logging of the data to the log file is always active and occurs periodically based on the selected timeframe. For example, when set to an hourly timeframe, data will be logged every hour; on a minute-base
Correlation Coefficient Tool 441 Forex Combos
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Currency Pair Correlation Matrix & Alerts Tool Analyze correlations across major and minor currency pairs in real-time with Alerts for chosen amounts on positive and negative correlations coefficients where the user can specify the Time Frame and the number of candles to analyze within the Time Frame  This adds an added layer flexibility when calculating the coefficients. The time frames that you can select are below  PERIOD_CURRENT 0 Current timeframe PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review