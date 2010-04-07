Forex Stock Indexes Alerts RSI and Price Indices

Forex Stock Indexes Alerts EA - RSI & Price Index Expert Advisor (MT4)

Forex Stock Index Price Alert & RSI EA for MT4

Condition: New

Delivery: Electronic and free worldwide.
Email required for delivery details upon purchase.

What Does the Program Do?

The program will alert the user when any of the 10 pre-selected stock index symbols (additional indices can be added upon request) meet specific criteria:

  • AUS200
  • EUSTX50
  • FRA40
  • GER30
  • HK50
  • JPN225
  • UK100
  • NAS100
  • US30
  • US500

For example, if you set a price alert of 6000 for UK100 (FTSE100), the program will notify you when the price falls below this threshold.

This is an excellent tool for catching unexpected price movements and ensuring you never miss opportunities in the market.

RSI Alerts

The program also monitors the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for each of the above stock indexes, providing alerts when they cross user-defined overbought or oversold levels on selected timeframes.

What is RSI?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a widely used technical indicator in financial markets. It measures the strength or weakness of a stock or market based on recent price changes. Typically, an RSI value above 70 indicates that an asset is overbought, while a value below 30 suggests it is oversold.

The user can specify custom overbought and oversold levels in this program.

How the Program Works:

The program scans RSI values across selected timeframes for the 10 stock index pairs simultaneously, sending alerts when these pairs become overbought or oversold. It runs from a single Forex chart while monitoring multiple stock index charts and timeframes, streamlining the analysis process without requiring multiple charts to be open.

Note: This algorithm is for analysis purposes only and does not execute trades.

Requirements:

  • Compatible with all Windows operating systems that support MetaTrader 4.

What You Will Receive:

  • Executable EX4 file (program file).
  • Assistance with installation upon request.

Customizable Index Pairs:

  • AUS200
  • EUSTX50
  • FRA40
  • GER30
  • HK50
  • JPN225
  • UK100
  • NAS100
  • US30
  • US500

Additional stock indices can be added upon request.

Customizable Timeframes:

  • 1 minute
  • 5 minutes
  • 15 minutes
  • 30 minutes
  • 1 hour
  • 4 hours
  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

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Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
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Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
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