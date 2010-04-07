Correlation Coefficient Tool 441 Forex Combos

Currency Pair Correlation Matrix & Alerts Tool

Analyze correlations across major and minor currency pairs in real-time with Alerts for chosen amounts on positive and negative correlations coefficients

where the user can specify the Time Frame and the number of candles to analyze within the Time Frame 

This adds an added layer flexibility when calculating the coefficients.

The time frames that you can select are below 

PERIOD_CURRENT

0

Current timeframe

PERIOD_M1

1

1 minute

PERIOD_M5

5

5 minutes

PERIOD_M15

15

15 minutes

PERIOD_M30

30

30 minutes

PERIOD_H1

60

1 hour

PERIOD_H4

240

4 hours

PERIOD_D1

1440

1 day

PERIOD_W1

10080

1 week

PERIOD_MN1

43200

1 month

This advanced tool offers a comprehensive correlation matrix for up to 441 currency pair combinations, allowing traders to monitor and analyze correlations between various forex pairs. It’s designed to simplify the process of spotting correlations, with customizable alert thresholds and real-time updates based on your selected chart timeframe.

Key Features:

Correlation Matrix: View correlations between 21 major and minor currency pairs, displayed as a matrix of 441 combinations. Each pair’s correlation value (positive or negative) is calculated using a user-defined number of historical bars.

Customizable Alerts: Set your own thresholds for positive and negative correlation values (e.g., 0.9 or -0.9). The tool will automatically send alerts when your specified thresholds are met.

Real-Time Updates: The tool runs in real-time on the chart timeframe it’s applied to, providing updated correlation values and alerts on a per-candle basis.

Matrix Display Option: Optionally display the entire correlation matrix on your chart, or hide it for a cleaner interface while keeping alerts active.

Fail-Safe Mechanisms:

The tool ensures that the number of bars selected for analysis does not exceed the available bars on the chart.

Complete Control Over Timeframes: Analyze correlations over different timeframes, depending on the chart you're working with—be it hourly, daily, or any custom timeframe.

Accuracy with Pair Matching: Automatically sets identical currency pairs (e.g., AUDCAD vs. AUDCAD) to a correlation value of 1, ensuring accuracy across the entire matrix.


Currency Pairs Analyzed:

1. AUDCAD


2. AUDCHF


3. AUDJPY


4. AUDNZD


5. AUDUSD


6. CADCHF


7. CADJPY


8. CHFJPY


9. EURNZD


10. EURAUD


11. EURCAD


12. EURCHF


13. EURGBP


14. EURJPY


15. EURUSD


16. GBPAUD


17. GBPCAD


18. GBPCHF


19. GBPJPY


20. GBPUSD


21. NZDUSD



This tool is perfect for traders who want to analyze correlations in-depth and receive timely alerts when key positive or negative correlation thresholds are reached. Whether you're trading manually or using the insights to inform your automated strategies, this tool provides the necessary data in a simple and effective way.


