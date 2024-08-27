Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program

Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program

Platform Compatibility: This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Functionality: The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters.

Parameters and Example:

  • Example Trade:

    • EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800
    • STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750
    • TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850

  • Program Settings:

    • WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to activate Trailing SL)
    • TrailingStopValue = 10 PIPS (Pips quantity the Stop Loss trails behind the current price)

Operational Example: If the price of EURUSD rises to 1.0820 (+20 PIPS open profit = WhenToTrail), the new STOP LOSS will be set at 1.0810 (10 PIPS below the current price = TrailingStopValue). The STOP LOSS is now in a PROFIT position of +10 PIPS, moved from the original STOP LOSS of -50 PIPS.

Trail Logic: For every PIP increase beyond 20 PIPS, the STOP LOSS moves by the same incremental amount while maintaining a 10 PIP TrailingStopValue. If the price falls below the 20 PIP increase, the STOP LOSS remains at the last profitable position.

Delivery: This program is available for download after purchase.

Compatibility: Supports 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit brokers.

About the Developer: Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation. Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Why Buy from Me?

  • Direct Support: As the developer, I am available to provide direct support and answer any questions you might have.
  • Customization Requests: Need something specific? I offer customization services to tailor the algorithm to your trading strategy.
  • Expertise You Can Trust: With over 10 years of experience in coding algorithms for MT4/MT5, I ensure that each product is thoroughly tested and reliable.

Feel free to contact me for any assistance or customization requests after purchase.

If you have more descriptions to update or need any further adjustments, just let me know!


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5 (2)
Utilities
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Harold Alonso Hernandez
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Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
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