Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display

METATRADER4

This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence.

For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed.


Additionally, every hour, the program prints out the displayed data of the maximum spread values and their respective times into the log file, allowing for a historical record of performance that can be reviewed later.


The program tracks the following 21 minor currency pairs:


AUDCAD

AUDCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

CADCHF

CADJPY

CHFJPY

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURJPY

EURNZD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPCHF

GBPJPY

GBPNZD

NZDCAD

NZDCHF

NZDJPY

By continuously updating and logging this information, the program provides an essential tool for market analysis and monitoring spread movements.


About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation. Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.


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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
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