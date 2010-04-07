Carry Trade Order Type Indicator for 63 Pairs EA

MetaTrader4 Carry Trade FOREX Swap Rollover Indicator - Enhance Your Carry Trade Strategy

Developed by a seasoned MT4 programmer and successful proprietary trader, this tool is designed to optimize your carry trade strategy.

Key Features:

  • Analyzes swap rollover values (in Points) for 63 currency pairs.
  • Indicates whether to take a long (buy) or short (sell) position.
  • Provides insights for generating positive rollover gains when holding trades overnight.
  • Ideal for traders focusing on carry trades.

How It Works: Drop the indicator onto your MetaTrader4 chart to analyze swap rates for 63 currency pairs. The tool displays the recommended order type for each pair, aiding in identifying potential trading opportunities.

Technical Details:

  • Compatible with MetaTrader4.
  • Analytical tool only; does not execute trades.
  • Fast execution ensures timely analysis.

Perfect for Carry Traders: This indicator streamlines decision-making and adds a data-driven edge to your carry trade strategy.

Available for Download: Purchase the MetaTrader4 Rollover Indicator today and elevate your carry trade strategy. Instant download available after purchase.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.


Get it Now: [Download available after purchase]

Recommended products
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
Risk Sentinel MT4
R H Blantran De Rozari
Utilities
ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever! Also available for MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711 Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT4, built for discretionary traders who size every trade to the same disciplined risk limit. Drag your stop-loss and the lot si
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trading Control Pad
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Utilities
Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading.  Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop. The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders. Standard tools for op
Universal BufferPro Automator
Inumala Vijaya Kumari
Utilities
The BufferPro Automator EA is a versatile and powerful trading tool designed to automate your trades based on custom signal indicators using buffer inputs. It offers flexibility through several advanced features such as trailing stops, break-even levels, and customizable closing options. With the ability to fine-tune trade execution and risk management, this EA ensures that you maintain control over your strategy while benefiting from automated precision. Feel free to use your own custom indicat
Pulse Dashboard
Artem Filippov
Utilities
This indicator allows you to monitor the vitals of your account and notifies of some events, in accordance with user settings. Keep your finger on the pulse of trading. Control elements Main panel of the indicator shows the following values: chart symbol, bid/ask prices, spread, free margin, equity, total number of orders and total profit/loss. There are also two buttons: "Alarm" and "Mute". "Alarm" button starts up a timer, which will notify user in a period of time, defined in the settings. I
FREE
MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation
Yahia Berrim
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation is a  specialized MetaTrader 4 utility designed to parse custom indicator signals and automatically publish structured Binary Options trading signals to your Telegram channel or group. It also tracks open signals to automatically report the trade outcome (Win/Loss) along with Martingale step progression. Key Features: Binary Options Format: Sends clean signals formatted with Direction (Call/Put), Timeframe, Entry Time, Market Price, and UTC Timezone. Auto
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
Utilities
Revenge Trading Protector is a simple but effective tool for traders who can fall victim to revenge trading. Being a day-trader myself, I understand the psychological aspect of revenge trading and the desire to cover the losses. So, I developed this tool (that I use myself too) to be 100% sure I’m able to remain patient after a loss and not make irrational trading decisions. When you take a loss, the Revenge Trading Protector EA prevents you from opening another order (either limit order, sto
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Asian Box Breakout V1
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions. Key Features: Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range. Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on breakout logic. Visual equity tracker on chart. Fully c
PropFolio Command Manager Pro
Sarika G Talekar
Utilities
PropFolio Command Manager Pro | The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Arrow Execution Terminal Stop staring at the charts waiting for your custom indicator arrows to appear. PropFolio Command Manager Pro is an institutional-grade, multi-symbol execution terminal that instantly automates your favorite custom indicator. Simply type the name of your arrow indicator into the settings, and the Command Manager will scan up to 30 currency pairs, indices, or metals simultaneously. When your arrow fires, the EA veri
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
More from author
Forex Robot Trailing Stop Loss EA for MT4
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Metatrader4 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility: The Program is for METATRADER4 Platform. Functionality: This program will go through all open Forex Currency pairs trades on Metatrader4 and move their corresponding STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on the parameters INPUT settings. Parameters and Example: Example Trade: EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings: WhenToTrail=20 PIPS; (Pips profit amount to a
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Trading Trend Support Resistance Line Trader Overview: This Forex trading robot is designed to automatically take BUY and SELL positions based on a Trend Line . It identifies and executes trades depending on the line's relative position on the chart, offering an efficient tool for traders utilizing Support and Resistance strategies. Key Features: Customizable Stop Loss : User-defined STOP LOSS values. Take Profit Levels : Set your desired TAKE PROFIT levels. Trailing Stop Function : Optio
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop Overview: This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature. Key Features: Customizable Gap Threshold : Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions. Flexible Trading Direction : Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-dow
Moving Average Crossovers Forex Trading Algorithm
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
MA Crossover Pro MT4 Program Key Features : Moving Average Crossovers : Leverage the dynamic nature of the market with precise buy and sell signals based on fast and slow moving average crossovers. Risk Management Settings : Take control of your trades with customizable risk management settings. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to your risk tolerance. User-Friendly MT4 Integration : Seamlessly integrate the program into your MetaTrader 4 platform. Effortlessly execute trades and m
Scans Percentage Changes Across Assets Timeframes
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Trading Finance EA Indicator This expert advisor (EA) scans pre-selected currency pairs, CFDs, cryptos, and stock indexes to detect price movements based on user-defined parameters. It helps identify potential trade opportunities when the price rises by a certain percentage (suggesting a sell) or falls by a percentage (suggesting a buy). Key Features: Customizable Percentage Alerts : The EA monitors price changes for user-set percentage thresholds (e.g., a 10% rise or a 5% drop), providin
Forex Trading Automated Stochastic Strategy
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Automated Forex Trading Program - Stochastic Indicator Strategy with Customizable Settings Key Features: Stochastic Indicator Strategy : Utilizes a sophisticated trading strategy based on the stochastic indicator, which is a momentum oscillator. The algorithm identifies potential reversal points at overbought or oversold levels, providing precise trade signals. Customizable Settings : Adjust key parameters like stochastic periods, overbought and oversold levels, as well as Take Profit and Stop
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts RSI and Price Indices
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Stock Indexes Alerts EA - RSI & Price Index Expert Advisor (MT4) Forex Stock Index Price Alert & RSI EA for MT4 Condition: New Delivery: Electronic and free worldwide. Email required for delivery details upon purchase. What Does the Program Do? The program will alert the user when any of the 10 pre-selected stock index symbols (additional indices can be added upon request) meet specific criteria: AUS200 EUSTX50 FRA40 GER30 HK50 JPN225 UK100 NAS100 US30 US500 For example, if you set a pric
Forex Stock Indices Volatility by TimeFrame
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Stock Indices Candle Gap Volatility Tool Designed for traders who demand precise and comprehensive analysis of candle gaps across major global stock indices. this tool provides the critical data needed for informed decision-making. Key Features: Candle Gap Analysis: Automatically display the high-low (Hi-Lo) gaps on your chart for any selected timeframe, giving you a clear view of market volatility. Wide Range of Timeframes: Analyze candle gaps (Current Candles) over multiple timeframes, providi
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
METATRADER4 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed. Additionally, every hour, the program prints out t
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Minor 21 Currencies Pivot Support Resistance Tool
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
This MetaTrader4 tool monitors 21 minor currency pairs over a user-defined timeframe, displaying key PIVOT values along with SUPPORT Zones 1, 2, and 3, and RESISTANCE Zones 1, 2, and 3 for each selected pair. Users can choose to have this information optionally displayed on the chart ; however, logging of the data to the log file is always active and occurs periodically based on the selected timeframe. For example, when set to an hourly timeframe, data will be logged every hour; on a minute-base
Correlation Coefficient Tool 441 Forex Combos
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Currency Pair Correlation Matrix & Alerts Tool Analyze correlations across major and minor currency pairs in real-time with Alerts for chosen amounts on positive and negative correlations coefficients where the user can specify the Time Frame and the number of candles to analyze within the Time Frame  This adds an added layer flexibility when calculating the coefficients. The time frames that you can select are below  PERIOD_CURRENT 0 Current timeframe PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Forex Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
METATRADER5 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed, providing insights into market conditions. Additio
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review