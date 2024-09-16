Simos MT4

Description of Simo: an innovative robot with a unique trading system

Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.

Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decisions based on market sentiment. Unlike other trading robots, Simo stands out with its unique approach to trading and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. It goes through the entire history and many currency pairs with a single setting, demonstrating a unique trading system.

You can start working with Simo with a deposit of $10,000 and a lot of 0.01. The robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker.

Parameters
  • Volume Orders Seria: Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than the Risk field).
  • Money Management Enabled: Activates risk management depending on the deposit.
  • Money Management Calculation: Determines the risk adjustment depending on the basic virtual deposit.
  • Limitation of orders in a series: Limitation on the number of orders in a series.
  • StopLoss: Stop loss level.
  • TakeProfit: Take profit level.
  • Start of Trailing Stop: Start of trailing stop.
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop level.
  • Filling Type: Filling type based on the remainder.
  • Magic Number: Magic number.
Simo is a unique tool that allows traders to effectively manage their trades and adapt to any market conditions, ensuring maximum profit.



Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5129
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.09.26 00:47 
 

I liked the stable tests. but as I understand it, it will take time for the first transaction for the bot to conduct training. maybe I'll write later

Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Rispondi alla recensione