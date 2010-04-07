Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair

Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator

Overview:

Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs.

This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends.

(The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles)

Key Features:

Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamically tracks and displays High and Low values for the seven major currency pairs, including: AUDUSD - Australian Dollar/US Dollar EURUSD - Euro/US Dollar GBPUSD - British Pound/US Dollar NZDUSD - New Zealand Dollar/US Dollar USDCAD - US Dollar/Canadian Dollar USDCHF - US Dollar/Swiss Franc USDJPY - US Dollar/Japanese Yen

: The indicator dynamically tracks and displays High and Low values for the seven major currency pairs, including: Customizable Candle Range : Choose the Number of Candles to look back and the Time Frame, making it adaptable to your trading style and analysis needs.

: Choose the Number of Candles to look back and the Time Frame, making it adaptable to your trading style and analysis needs. Alerts on Breach : Receive instant alerts when the current price breaches the recorded High or Low values, helping you make timely trading decisions.

: Receive instant alerts when the current price breaches the recorded High or Low values, helping you make timely trading decisions. Comprehensive Display : The indicator shows detailed information on the chart, including: Selected Currency Pair : Displays whether the pair is selected for monitoring. High and Low Values : Shows the High and Low values over the chosen number of candles. Current BID Price : Provides the current BID price for each currency pair. Candle Range Information : Displays the number of candles currently being used and the maximum available for each pair.

: The indicator shows detailed information on the chart, including: User-Friendly Interface: Easily integrate with your MetaTrader platform and view critical data without cluttering your chart.

How It Works:

Upon initialization, the indicator calculates the High and Low values for each major currency pair based on the selected time frame and number of candles. It then displays this information on the chart and alerts you whenever the current price breaches these key levels. This helps you stay on top of significant price movements and adjust your trading strategy accordingly.

Benefits:

Stay Informed : Receive real-time alerts to capitalize on significant price movements.

: Receive real-time alerts to capitalize on significant price movements. Customizable Settings : Tailor the indicator to your trading preferences with adjustable candle range and time frame settings.

: Tailor the indicator to your trading preferences with adjustable candle range and time frame settings. Decision Making: Use the displayed information to make trading decisions and optimize your strategy.

Requirements:

MetaTrader4

Basic understanding of Forex trading and technical analysis.

Get Started:

The Notifications of Prices exceeding Thresholds are Prompted

*On the timeframe the program is running on a chart

*So if it is running on 1 Minute TimeFrame you will receive Threshold Notifications every Minute

*if you are running on the 4 hour time frame you will receive the notifications every 4 hours

*regardless if they occur within the 4 hours same with the 1 min and any other chart timeframe



