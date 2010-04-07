Forex Stock Indices Volatility by TimeFrame

Stock Indices Candle Gap Volatility Tool

Designed for traders who demand precise and comprehensive analysis of candle gaps across major global stock indices.

this tool provides the critical data needed for informed decision-making.

Key Features:

Candle Gap Analysis: Automatically display the high-low (Hi-Lo) gaps on your chart for any selected timeframe, giving you a clear view of market volatility.

Wide Range of Timeframes: Analyze candle gaps (Current Candles) over multiple timeframes, providing flexibility and control over your trading strategy.

Global Index Coverage: 10 major stock indices, including: EUSTX50 (Euro Stoxx 50) FRA40 (French 40 Index) GER30 (DAX 30 Index) HK50 (Hong Kong 50 Index) JPN225 (Nikkei 225) UK100 (FTSE 100) NAS100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) US30 (Dow Jones) US500 (S&P 500) AUS200 (Australian Stocks on ASX)

User-Friendly Interface: Easily select the indices and timeframes you wish to analyze, with results displayed directly on your trading chart.

Real-Time Data: Receive live updates on candle gaps, ensuring you're always in sync with market movements.

About the Developer :

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.











