PK Equity Basket closeAll manager

Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition

This is an update from this script  (mql4 forum | forexfactory : 

There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity.

This was designed mainly for cost averaging strategies, and martingale lovers will probably see this as very useful. Anyone looking for an ability to forward-test any type of entry strategy to see how well they would perform if they used an equity-based closer can use ProfitKeeper.

Because of the compounding ability, this is great for larger accounts like hedge funds. I used to use this tool daily on VPS to test like 30-50 demo accounts of varying strategies. I decided to give it away for free mainly because the logic is incorporated the into entry EAs to build a complete system (entry/exit handled by one EA).

PK equity management script is not limited to manual trader. You may use it with any EA (on a separate chart) that only places trades.  Or trades that are placed manually.  

Use cases:

 Typical use cases
  Possible??
  Scalping: quickly close all trades when desired profit is made
  Martingale / cost averaging:  CloseAll trades on net profit
  Triangular/Ring/price arbitrage:  CloseAll trades on net profit.
  Hidden equity Take Profit and Stop Loss:  TP/SL not disclosed to the broker/exchange
  Alerts for specific equity targets
  

Installation:

  1. Find the download of _Profitkeeper_FREE_mql.ex4 and place it in the`[MT4 data folder]\MQL4\Scripts` folder.  (File > Open Data Folder)
  2. Refresh mt4 navigator list.  You should see _Profitkeeper_FREE_mql.ex4 in the navigator 'Scripts' folder.
  3. Drag PK script to any open chart.  The symbol is not important. If you did everything correctly and script starts with no errors, your chart should look something like the screenshot below.

Best to use a 1 Minute Chart. Not for the calculations (script uses time loop, not incoming ticks, to recheck calculations), but the closeAll draws triangle objects and dashed lines for all of the trades it closes. Longer timeframes will make the chart become very messy when closing many trades in a short period of time.

Warning:  Terminal must remain open continuously for script to function properly.
If you close the script chart or restart terminal, you must reapply the script to chart to start it again.  PK is NOT an Expert Advisor with automated terminal restart recovery features.  But some snap values are stored in Global Variables to make some variables easy to recover when restarting script to the same.
Usage:

Notes: for email/email-to-SMS functionality, you must properly setup email settings in MT4 email tab [Tools > Options > Email].

For push notifications to mobile devices, you must setup Notifications tab [Tools > Options > Notifications].

- Use only 1 PK per terminal. 

- The PK uses a time loop (checking account equity approximately twice per second), so you can trade multiple pairs and focus on net profits. The drawback is that you cannot change the script settings once the script has started. To change PK input settings, you must remove the script from chart and then add PK to chart again with the new settings.

Attention-to-detail is critical!!
...especially when using live account.

- take extra care when using multiple sets (compounding/scaling).   And to space stop loss properly.   Strongly urge users to try identical setup in demo account first to ensure familiarity of script operation and ensure you are comfortable and confident that the script will function as expected.  There is no backtest capability of script.

- Trades placed while using the script should not have Take Profit or Stop Loss.  Or those values should be set far away so that the PK script can close trades instead.  Remember, the PK money management method considers all open trades in the terminal, regardless of symbol.   And no TP or SL is disclosed to the broker; which is safer.

- there is a 250 string character limit that MT4 has when pulling values from a preset file (.set) . So if you have a very long list of values, when you load the preset, you may have to manually re-copy/paste inputs for those fields prior to starting PK.


Feel free to ask questions or submit feedback here or via email
Make sure to attach empirical evidence so that we can understand the context of the bug
Examples of empirical evidence is:

  1. Screen video where you reproduce the error or demonstrate .

    • use continuous recording tools like Bandicam, Thundersoft Screen Recorder, Snagit.  Web-based VideoCandy is also ok and does not require installation.  Mobile/tablet users may search for A-to-Z screen recorder.
    • try to keep the video to under 4 minutes. 

  2. Expert logs + journal logs generated from the terminal.

If you are having errors attaching large files to the message, just use cloud file sharing service like google drive, dropbox, etc.

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Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro
Joshua Graham
4 (1)
Indicators
Intro to APAMI, PROfessional edition Trace exactly how far prices trend between two price levels with fractional pip precision, while qualifying price movement between the same price levels. Completely automate when trends change direction and volatility, without any lag .  This is possible because the Accurate Price Action Measurement Indicator (APAMI) actually does what no other indicator can:  measure price distance between two points and simultaneously qualify the price action that occurs
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