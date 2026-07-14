RSI Trail by UAlgo

The RSI Trail UAlgo MT5 is a cutting-edge technical analysis indicator tailored for traders using MetaTrader 5. By harnessing the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) alongside moving average calculations, this tool empowers traders to make informed decisions in dynamic market conditions.

With its ability to plot real-time support and resistance levels based on RSI, the RSI Trail UAlgo MT5 provides traders with actionable insights, enabling them to capitalize on market fluctuations and optimize their trading strategies.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, enabling Expert Advisors to execute automated signal-based trading efficiently.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computations and seamless compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Provides MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a potential trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications directly to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing for convenient on-the-go market monitoring.

Email Alerts: Notifies you via email on signal events, making it easy to monitor from anywhere, even when away from your trading terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible across all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, allowing flexibility in trading strategies.

Dynamic Signal Generation: Uses the RSI to identify bullish and bearish signals, helping traders pinpoint optimal market entry and exit points.

Visual Signal Indicators: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart for easy identification of trading opportunities.

Customizable Parameters: Offers adjustable settings for RSI bounds and moving average types to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Real-Time Market Analysis: Provides continuous updates on market conditions with visual outputs that enhance trading decisions.

Experience the power of the RSI Trail UAlgo MT5 and take your trading to the next level with MetaTrader 5.

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#tags RSI Trail UAlgo MT5, trading indicator, technical analysis, MetaTrader 5, RSI, moving averages, trading signals, market analysis, automated trading, forex trading, financial markets, trend analysis, trading alerts, price action, market entry, market exit