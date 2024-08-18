RSI Trail by UAlgo

RSI Trail [UAlgo] Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The RSI Trail [UAlgo] indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed to enhance trading strategies by leveraging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in conjunction with various moving average calculations. This indicator dynamically plots support and resistance levels based on RSI values, offering clear visual signals for potential bullish and bearish market conditions.

Key Features:


Dynamic Support and Resistance Levels: The indicator uses RSI values to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders identify potential entry and exit points.


Trailing Stop Mechanism: Adapt to market volatility with an integrated trailing stop feature, ensuring optimal trade management.


Multiple Moving Average Types: Choose from a variety of moving averages for tailored analysis, including:

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA)
  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)


Configurable RSI Bounds: Customize the RSI lower and upper bounds to suit your trading strategy, with default settings at 40 and 60.


Market Signals: Automatically identify and plot bullish and bearish signals on the chart for easy visualization.


Customizable Visualization: Enhance your chart analysis with options to display the midline and color candles based on market states.


Alerts: Stay informed with integrated alert conditions for bullish and bearish signals, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.




