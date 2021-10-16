Traders Dynamic Index Indicator v1 With Alerts

Please read the comment section for more introduction about indicator. ( i cant put all lines in here their is limit )
Entry conditions
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Scalping - Long = Green over Red, Short = Red over Green
Active - Long = Green over Red & Yellow lines
Short = Red over Green & Yellow lines
Moderate - Long = Green over Red, Yellow, & 50 lines
Short= Red over Green, Green below Yellow & 50 line
Exit conditions*
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Long = Green crosses below Red
Short = Green crosses above Red
* If Green crosses either Blue lines, consider exiting when
when the Green line crosses back over the Blue line.
IMPORTANT: The default settings are well tested and proven.
---------- But, you can change the settings to fit your
trading style.
Price & Line Type settings:
RSI Price settings
0 = Close price [DEFAULT]
1 = Open price.
2 = High price.
3 = Low price.
4 = Median price, (high+low)/2.
5 = Typical price, (high+low+close)/3.
6 = Weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
RSI Price Line & Signal Line Type settings
0 = Simple moving average [DEFAULT]
1 = Exponential moving average
2 = Smoothed moving average
3 = Linear weighted moving average
SIGNAL GENERATION:
------------------
The TDI (Traders Dynamic Index)
===============================
Volatility Band High (VB HIGH), color: SkyBlue, buffer: UpZone
Volatility Band Low (VB LOW), color: SkyBlue, buffer: DnZone
RSI PRICE LINE (RSI), color: Green, buffer: MaBuf
MARKET BASE LINE, color: Yellow, buffer: MdZone
TRADE SIGNAL LINE, color: Red, buffer: MbBuf
TRADE SIGNAL2 LINE, color: Aqua, buffer: McBuf, -> has no function for signal generation!
Indicator SignalLevels:
RSI_OversoldLevel : 23 (default: 32)
RSI_OverboughtLevel : 78 (default: 68)
VB_ConsolidationLevel : 20 (default: 20)
Conditions:
===========
Strong Buy: RSI>TRADE SIGNAL LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE> MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
Medium Buy: RSI>TRADE SIGNAL LINE && RSI> MARKET BASE LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE< MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
Weak Buy: RSI>TRADE SIGNAL LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE<MARKET BASE LINE && RSI< MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
Strong Sell: RSI<TRADE SIGNAL LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE< MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
Medium Sell: RSI<TRADE SIGNAL LINE && RSI< MARKET BASE LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE> MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
Weak Sell: RSI<TRADE SIGNAL LINE && TRADE SIGNAL LINE> MARKET BASE LINE && RSI> MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>RSI_OversoldLevel && RSI<RSI_OverboughtLevel
HIGH LEVEL CAUTION (Overbought): RSI>=RSI_OverboughtLevel
LOW LEVEL CAUTION (Oversold): RSI<=RSI_OversoldLevel
TrendSignals:
=============
Strong Up: TRADE SIGNAL LINE>MARKET BASE LINE
Weak Up: TRADE SIGNAL LINE>MARKET BASE LINE && RSI<MARKET BASE LINE
Strong Down: TRADE SIGNAL LINE<=MARKET BASE LINE
Weak Down: TRADE SIGNAL LINE<=MARKET BASE LINE && RSI>=MARKET BASE LINE
Consolidation: VB HIGH-VB LOW<VB_ConsolidationLevel
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