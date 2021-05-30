NNFX Strength System

A complete NNFX algorithm in one indicator.



NEW: Inbuilt backtester shows historical trade stats on the chart to show which pairs are most profitable.

Don't be fooled. It's not enough to simply match a strong and weak currency to trade successfully with a strength meter, you need to know the

intimate details of the relationship between two currencies. This is exactly what we've done with NNFX Strength, giving you all the information

you need to make solid trading decisions. Years in the making, NNFX Strength has evolved to become one of the most easy-to-use and reliable

currency strength meters available, giving you an exceptionally clear picture of the forex market with realtime trade signals and stop levels.

Based on the No Nonsense Forex method, the system utilises advanced money management principles to maximise gains and minimise loss potential.

Use it to trade 28 forex charts on any timeframe, identify trends accurately and know exactly when to enter and when to exit.



Trade the markets effortlessly.





Simply scroll through the charts to see which trading opportunities are available. NNFX Strength intelligently analyses the multi-currency data

and interprets it for you as high probability trading signals, as well as giving reliable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Combining our proprietary

confirmation and trend indicators with sophisticated volatility filters and exit signals, NNFX Strength is a complete No Nonsense Forex trading algorithm.





Do all your trading in as little as 15 mins a day!





It's as easy as...

Check 28 pairs for trading signals. Enter trades with recommended Lots, TP and SL. Come back tomorrow (or next candle) to manage trades or add more.



NNFX Strength's advanced currency analysis finds all available high probability trade setups, generating a continual stream of profits while minimising losses with the smart money management of the No Nonsense Forex method.



The currency strength meter with a difference.





NNFX Strength converts the 8 majors into a percentage-based strength oscillator, making it easy to read and see where the trends are.

Instead of focusing simply on matching the strongest and weakest currencies, it's unique chart display gives you essential data not shown in

other strength meters, including...





CURRENCY STRENGTH % for both currencies in a pair

DIFFERENCE % between both currency strengths, showing expansion or contraction

MOVEMENT % of each currency, up or down

MOMENTUM % as the volatility trigger for trade signals

TREND accurately shown as varying intensity bullish and bearish signals for entry and exit

TRADE entries, hold and exit signals, including dynamic stop levels based on the ATR

BACKTEST shows total trade statistics for indicator period to determine profitability.



NNFX Strength System - User Guide 24.9.2021 - UPDATE - Improved H4 default settings with Choppiness filter, see What's New tab for details. 20.10.2021 - UPDATE - Download an alternative H4 preset for more trades here. Indicator Features Complete trading system with entries and exits for 28 pairs

Works on any timeframe (H4 and D1 recommended)

8 major currency strengths with custom MA smoothing

Inbuilt backtesting display with trade statistics

Smart currency and trend analysis data display

History view using mouse pointer for previous signals

3 confirmation filters - Damiani, AMA and Market sessions

Currency strength level alerts

Customisable strategy settings



Completely customisable for your strategy.





NNFX Strength's easy-to-use settings allow you to optimise it to work with an existing strategy or simply as a confirmation indicator to

improve your trade accuracy. This is totally optional and can be used on its own with default settings for reliable trade signals.





Trade the NNFX way.







The No Nonsense Forex way of trading has become increasingly popular as a method of dramatically improving trade performance and turning

average or losing traders into prop trading professionals. VP, the founder of this methodology has laid out the framework for creating a successful

trading algorithm on his website, and on his youtube channel.

In the user guide we explain exactly how to trade with NNFX Strength according to the No Nonsense Forex way.





See our other indicators here.



