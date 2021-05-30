NNFX Strength System

3

A complete NNFX algorithm in one indicator.

NEW: Inbuilt backtester shows historical trade stats on the chart to show which pairs are most profitable.

Don't be fooled. It's not enough to simply match a strong and weak currency to trade successfully with a strength meter, you need to know the

intimate details of the relationship between two currencies. This is exactly what we've done with NNFX Strength, giving you all the information

you need to make solid trading decisions. Years in the making, NNFX Strength has evolved to become one of the most easy-to-use and reliable

currency strength meters available, giving you an exceptionally clear picture of the forex market with realtime trade signals and stop levels.

Based on the No Nonsense Forex method, the system utilises advanced money management principles to maximise gains and minimise loss potential.

Use it to trade 28 forex charts on any timeframe, identify trends accurately and know exactly when to enter and when to exit.


Trade the markets effortlessly. 


Simply scroll through the charts to see which trading opportunities are available. NNFX Strength intelligently analyses the multi-currency data

and interprets it for you as high probability trading signals, as well as giving reliable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Combining our proprietary

confirmation and trend indicators with sophisticated volatility filters and exit signals, NNFX Strength is a complete No Nonsense Forex trading algorithm.


Do all your trading in as little as 15 mins a day!


It's as easy as...

  1. Check 28 pairs for trading signals.
  2. Enter trades with recommended Lots, TP and SL.
  3. Come back tomorrow (or next candle) to manage trades or add more.


NNFX Strength's advanced currency analysis finds all available high probability trade setups, generating a continual stream of profits while

minimising losses with the smart money management of the No Nonsense Forex method.


The currency strength meter with a difference.


NNFX Strength converts the 8 majors into a percentage-based strength oscillator, making it easy to read and see where the trends are.

Instead of focusing simply on matching the strongest and weakest currencies, it's unique chart display gives you essential data not shown in

other strength meters, including...


  • CURRENCY STRENGTH % for both currencies in a pair
  • DIFFERENCE % between both currency strengths, showing expansion or contraction
  • MOVEMENT % of each currency, up or down
  • MOMENTUM % as the volatility trigger for trade signals
  • TREND accurately shown as varying intensity bullish and bearish signals for entry and exit
  • TRADE entries, hold and exit signals, including dynamic stop levels based on the ATR
  • BACKTEST shows total trade statistics for indicator period to determine profitability.


NNFX Strength System - User Guide

24.9.2021 - UPDATE - Improved H4 default settings with Choppiness filter, see What's New tab for details.

20.10.2021 - UPDATE - Download an alternative H4 preset for more trades here.

Indicator Features

  • Complete trading system with entries and exits for 28 pairs
  • Works on any timeframe (H4 and D1 recommended)
  • 8 major currency strengths with custom MA smoothing
  • Inbuilt backtesting display with trade statistics
  • Smart currency and trend analysis data display
  • History view using mouse pointer for previous signals
  • 3 confirmation filters - Damiani, AMA and Market sessions
  • Currency strength level alerts
  • Customisable strategy settings

Completely customisable for your strategy.

NNFX Strength's easy-to-use settings allow you to optimise it to work with an existing strategy or simply as a confirmation indicator to

improve your trade accuracy. This is totally optional and can be used on its own with default settings for reliable trade signals. 


Trade the NNFX way.


The No Nonsense Forex way of trading has become increasingly popular as a method of dramatically improving trade performance and turning

average or losing traders into prop trading professionals. VP, the founder of this methodology has laid out the framework for creating a successful

trading algorithm on his website, and on his youtube channel

In the user guide we explain exactly how to trade with NNFX Strength according to the No Nonsense Forex way.


See our other indicators here.


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The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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johnmccg06
142
johnmccg06 2021.12.10 08:30 
 

Has a few more features than other similar products and quite useful if you can tune it properly. Layout is horrendous in that it takes up way too much of any size screen - simple to fix but when? Alerts seem to be very limited. Nice references to No Nonsense but not all that relevant to the method IMHO. The recommended currency data update expert simply crashes everything so don't use it as it doesn't seem to be necessary anyway. I rented this for a trial but won't be buying unless there are substantial improvements.

Benjamin Joshua Nash
573
Reply from developer Benjamin Joshua Nash 2021.12.28 04:00
Thanks for your feedback. The new update (v1.5) has a feature called Smaller Display in the Visual Style section of the settings. This substantially reduces the indicator size for smaller screens.
dalexander
19
dalexander 2021.09.06 11:32 
 

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alkymia
19
alkymia 2021.05.30 13:07 
 

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