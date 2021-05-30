NNFX Strength System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 28 December 2021
- Activations: 7
A complete NNFX algorithm in one indicator.
NEW: Inbuilt backtester shows historical trade stats on the chart to show which pairs are most profitable.
Don't be fooled. It's not enough to simply match a strong and weak currency to trade successfully with a strength meter, you need to know the
intimate details of the relationship between two currencies. This is exactly what we've done with NNFX Strength, giving you all the information
you need to make solid trading decisions. Years in the making, NNFX Strength has evolved to become one of the most easy-to-use and reliable
currency strength meters available, giving you an exceptionally clear picture of the forex market with realtime trade signals and stop levels.
Based on the No Nonsense Forex method, the system utilises advanced money management principles to maximise gains and minimise loss potential.
Use it to trade 28 forex charts on any timeframe, identify trends accurately and know exactly when to enter and when to exit.
Trade the markets effortlessly.
Simply scroll through the charts to see which trading opportunities are available. NNFX Strength intelligently analyses the multi-currency data
and interprets it for you as high probability trading signals, as well as giving reliable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Combining our proprietary
confirmation and trend indicators with sophisticated volatility filters and exit signals, NNFX Strength is a complete No Nonsense Forex trading algorithm.
Do all your trading in as little as 15 mins a day!
It's as easy as...
- Check 28 pairs for trading signals.
- Enter trades with recommended Lots, TP and SL.
- Come back tomorrow (or next candle) to manage trades or add more.
NNFX Strength's advanced currency analysis finds all available high probability trade setups, generating a continual stream of profits while
minimising losses with the smart money management of the No Nonsense Forex method.
The currency strength meter with a difference.
NNFX Strength converts the 8 majors into a percentage-based strength oscillator, making it easy to read and see where the trends are.
Instead of focusing simply on matching the strongest and weakest currencies, it's unique chart display gives you essential data not shown in
other strength meters, including...
- CURRENCY STRENGTH % for both currencies in a pair
- DIFFERENCE % between both currency strengths, showing expansion or contraction
- MOVEMENT % of each currency, up or down
- MOMENTUM % as the volatility trigger for trade signals
- TREND accurately shown as varying intensity bullish and bearish signals for entry and exit
- TRADE entries, hold and exit signals, including dynamic stop levels based on the ATR
- BACKTEST shows total trade statistics for indicator period to determine profitability.
24.9.2021 - UPDATE - Improved H4 default settings with Choppiness filter, see What's New tab for details.
20.10.2021 - UPDATE - Download an alternative H4 preset for more trades here.
Indicator Features
- Complete trading system with entries and exits for 28 pairs
- Works on any timeframe (H4 and D1 recommended)
- 8 major currency strengths with custom MA smoothing
- Inbuilt backtesting display with trade statistics
- Smart currency and trend analysis data display
- History view using mouse pointer for previous signals
- 3 confirmation filters - Damiani, AMA and Market sessions
- Currency strength level alerts
- Customisable strategy settings
Completely customisable for your strategy.
NNFX Strength's easy-to-use settings allow you to optimise it to work with an existing strategy or simply as a confirmation indicator to
improve your trade accuracy. This is totally optional and can be used on its own with default settings for reliable trade signals.
Trade the NNFX way.
The No Nonsense Forex way of trading has become increasingly popular as a method of dramatically improving trade performance and turning
average or losing traders into prop trading professionals. VP, the founder of this methodology has laid out the framework for creating a successful
trading algorithm on his website, and on his youtube channel.
In the user guide we explain exactly how to trade with NNFX Strength according to the No Nonsense Forex way.
See our other indicators here.
Has a few more features than other similar products and quite useful if you can tune it properly. Layout is horrendous in that it takes up way too much of any size screen - simple to fix but when? Alerts seem to be very limited. Nice references to No Nonsense but not all that relevant to the method IMHO. The recommended currency data update expert simply crashes everything so don't use it as it doesn't seem to be necessary anyway. I rented this for a trial but won't be buying unless there are substantial improvements.