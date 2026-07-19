Order PnL

  • Utilities
  • Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa

    Welcome to my profile
    I am a developer passionate about creating trading tools.
    that combine simplicity with powerful functionality. With years of trading experience,
    I understand what traders really need:
    Clear information, reliable performance, and tools that don’t get in the way.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Visualize your floating profits and losses in real-time directly above your open order line.

Order PnL is a minimalist indicator that calculates and renders the current floating (Profit + Swap) right above the entry price, allowing you to maintain 100% focus on the chart.

Key Points:

  • Dynamic Positioning: The text follows the entry price when scrolling or zooming.
  • Zero Lag Visual: Optimized using a millisecond timer; it does not freeze the interface or overload tick processing.
  • Clean Design: Automatic color coding (Green/Red) with a vertical offset to avoid covering the platform's native line.
  • Automatic Cleanup: Removes the labels immediately when the position is closed.
Optimized to maintain a flawless and professional chart.
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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