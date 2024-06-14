This DYJ PowerSignalSource is a complete trading system based on ATR technical indicators. This indicator will analyze and record the trend intensity of each cycle and current currency pair from M1-MN





DYJ PowerSignalSource creates a trend intensity and entry point signal list display by evaluating this data. When the trend percentage reaches 75% or greater, we consider it a strong currency. If the trend intensity percentage reaches 100%, we consider it the strongest, and a warning will pop up to indicate this situation.





This indicator can be used independently to judge major trend signals and enter and exit at appropriate prices,And the indicator is equipped with a signaling strategy. Using the tracking software DYJ GameDevice to achieve automatic opening and closing of warehouses. You can also use oscillation type signal sources (such as DYJ WPR indicators) to receive these trend signals, which helps to accurately enter and exit oscillation indicators!

Input

InpUseLanguage = English InpPowerSignalMinPercent = 100 // InpPowerSignalMinPercent:Min InpPowerSignalMaxPercent = 100 // InpPowerSignalMaxPercent:Max InpAlertsEmail = false InpAlertsPush = false



