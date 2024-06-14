DYJ PowerSignalSource
- Indicators
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 14 June 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator can be used independently to judge major trend signals and enter and exit at appropriate prices,And the indicator is equipped with a signaling strategy.
Using the tracking software DYJ GameDevice to achieve automatic opening and closing of warehouses.
You can also use oscillation type signal sources (such as DYJ WPR indicators) to receive these trend signals, which helps to accurately enter and exit oscillation indicators!
Input
InpUseLanguage = English
InpPowerSignalMinPercent = 100 // InpPowerSignalMinPercent:Min
InpPowerSignalMaxPercent = 100 // InpPowerSignalMaxPercent:Max
InpAlertsEmail = false
InpAlertsPush = false