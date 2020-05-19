For several years of observing the principles of the market, Super Zone worked, both then and now, because the indicator allows you to see the trading range of the week and even the month that major market participants use. It’s very easy to use, we work on H4 in the weekly range ( in the tester it doesn’t work in the demo mode ) - we sell from the upper zones, we buy from the lower ones. It marks the zones from the beginning of the week (month) that are not redrawn , works on almost all currency pairs, working out 75-80%, if a breakdown occurs, then with the same probability there will be a return to the broken zone , because at these levels orders of large players are placed, who will try to close positions with minimal losses. The Super Zone indicator is also suitable for analyzing stock charts and finding a successful entry into the market. You can find similar products on the network, but the Super Zone indicator is configured to work thanks to the attached settings file and template (You can download the template and set file, as well as see examples of work in the discussions).

For normal operation of the indicator in the settings, be sure to enable:

TimePeriod - 1 Week (1 Month)