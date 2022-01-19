Triple EMA Indicator
- Indicators
- Tahir Hussain
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
An customize Indicator by which you can have Triple moving averages at close prices and send push notification on each crossing.
This indicator is especially useful when you are doing manual trading.
Notes:
Cation: forex trading is a very risky business,...
don't invest the money you cannot bear to lose.
the probability of losing is high ... more high aaaand exponentially high.... something like EMA
enjoy losing with us...
User didn't leave any comment to the rating