Momentum Scanner

MOMO Scanner for MT5 — Momentum Signals, Market Filters, and a Stunning Panel

MOMO Scanner is a powerful MT5 indicator that transforms your Market Watch into a high-impact signal panel for H1, H4, and D1. Instead of guessing or scanning manually, you get instant visibility into which symbols are trending, which are choppy, and where momentum is igniting—complete with exact signal time and date.

Why traders love it

🔥 Momentum + Confirmation (not just a color flip)
This is not a basic histogram clone. MOMO Scanner combines direction + strength + acceleration and adds a chop filter so you focus on moves with real energy.

📌 Multi-Timeframe Logic that makes sense

  • H1 signals are validated by H4 conditions
  • H4 signals are validated by D1 conditions
    This helps reduce low-quality trades and keeps you trading with higher-probability alignment.

🧠 Signals built for real trading

  • BUY / SELL (regime flip + acceleration)
  • ADD (pullback continuation)
  • EXIT (momentum exhaustion warning)

🔔 Time-stamped alerts
Every alert contains the exact trigger timestamp so you can review and journal signals precisely.

🎛 Trade only what you want
Enable/disable alerts by market type:
Forex • Stocks • Indices • Crypto • Gold/Silver • Oil/WTI • Futures • Platinum/Palladium
And filter exchange symbols with easy checkboxes:
NYSE • NASDAQ • LSE • AMS • XETR/ETR • PAR • MAD

🎨 3 premium themes
Dark Mode • Light Mode • Colorful GUI
Designed for readability and fast decision-making.

Note: “One panel. Three timeframes. Zero wasted time.” For anyone who purchase our Momentum Scanner a "Training will be Provided". thanks


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A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
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UMS Scanner
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Indicators
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Zone Structure Scanner
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Indicators
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Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
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Indicators
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
Universal Risk Trade Manager
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Utilities
UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
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