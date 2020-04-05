XaumesaGoldEA

WHAT IS XAUMESA 2.0?

XAUMESA 2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically developed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on Proprietary Trading Firm (Prop Firm) accounts using MetaTrader 5, operating on the M5 and M15 timeframes. It combines RSI overbought/oversold detection, market structure breaks (ChoCH – Change of Character), and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers into a precise, high-probability trading engine.

Designed with proprietary trading firm rules in mind, XAUMESA 2.0 completely avoids high-risk trading techniques: No Martingale, No Grid, and No Averaging Down (Price Averaging). Every trade is protected from the moment it is opened through dynamic volatility-based risk management.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

XAUMESA 2.0 continuously scans the market in real time on the M5 or M15 timeframe and requires a precise alignment of three conditions before opening any trade:

  1. RSI Filter: Confirms that the market has reached an extreme oversold (≤35) or overbought (≥65) condition.
  2. ChoCH (Change of Character): Detects a shift in market structure by requiring a candle close above the previous swing high (for Buy trades) or below the previous swing low (for Sell trades).
  3. EMA Crossover: Confirms trend momentum using a crossover between the fast EMA (9) and the slow EMA (21).

Once all three conditions are met, the EA opens a market order with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on the ATR (Average True Range) indicator.


"Download the .set file from the Comments section on this page."


KEY FEATURES
  • Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculates position size based on the selected account risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.5% risk per position).
  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Dynamically adjusts the Stop Loss distance according to current market volatility while maintaining a favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio (default: 1:2.5).
  • Economic News Filter: Connects directly to the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to automatically pause trading before and after medium- and high-impact news events.
  • Trading Session Filter: Allows fully customizable trading windows (e.g., 08:00–14:00 server time).
  • End-of-Day Auto Close: Option to automatically close all open positions at a specified time to eliminate overnight exposure.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Includes daily trading limits, strict percentage-based risk management, maximum open position control, and customizable daily drawdown protection.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: A modern dashboard displaying account balance, daily P&L, trade counter, spread, RSI and ATR values, and overall system status.
RISK MANAGEMENT
  • Martingale: NO
  • Grid Trading: NO
  • Stop Loss on Every Trade: YES
  • Dynamic Position Sizing (Risk %): YES
  • Economic News Filter: YES
  • Automatic Daily Position Close: YES
  • Prop Firm Compatible: YES
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 or M15
  • Minimum Account Balance: $250
  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN / Low Spread Recommended)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.


"Download the .set file from the Comments section on this page."

RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial risk to your capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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