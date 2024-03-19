Up down v6T

Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript.

purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript.


up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts.

it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs.

and hold long way to signal.

dont gives too many signals.

when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down

when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up.

when the signals not seen press + button on terminal .

too see weekly chart because of low data on chart ,it needs to lower processing value from 1000 to min 500

i have ad the c value.default is 2.7

also you can set the signals with the c value increasing or decreasing however you want acordig to the chart

thise value need to change acording to pair you use.

set the value in daily periot or h4 periot to up and down places has seen.

after that ,use same c value for that pair

you will see sometimes h4 signal sometimes 15 m.different periots.

when the signal has been seen any periot chart act acording to it.

thise system is a mathematic kind of aproach to prices to find up, down points.

do not guarantie the win..




MooNey AI
24
MooNey AI 2024.10.18 19:43 
 

Just purchased, excellent indicator and excellent support and availability from the seller, really satisfied. Highly recommended

alapia
139
alapia 2024.04.02 04:11 
 

I've been using v6T on mt4 and have the script for Trading View as promised. This is the most accurate non repainting indicator I've ever used. It's also a very easy indicator to use as even my wife whose a complete novice is also winning trades with it. First time she's been interested in trying forex. I'm using it for mostly scalping on the hour and 4 hour TF and I have to say it's accuracy is between 90-95% , this is without any exaggeration. 6 winners so far and I have 2 that are in light floating drawdown right now. It has the uncanny ability to find the end of the trend , then I just wait for the first reversal candle to get in. Even signals that don't move past the yellow line on the indicator usually will reverse at least 2-3 candles giving me my desired profits. I'm just scalping at this time, but there are many trades that reverse 80 -140 pips or more giving enormous profits to those willing to have patience and ride it out. All in all after 17 years of trading I like this indicator for manual trading the best. Thank you Guner.

Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
