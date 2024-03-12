Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing WH

,

an advanced divergence indicator that lets you choose from a variety of popular technical indicators.

Now, you can tailor your divergence signals to match your unique trading strategy.

Contact me after purchase to guide you through the process

Key Features:



Indicator Selection : Pick your preferred indicator from the following options:

: Pick your preferred indicator from the following options: RSI (Relative Strength Index).



Awesome Oscillator.



CCI (Commodity Channel Index).



More Indicators Will be Added.

Precise Signals : Receive alerts when divergence or convergence occurs based on your chosen indicator.

: Receive alerts when divergence or convergence occurs based on your chosen indicator. Customizable Parameters : Adjust sensitivity, timeframes, and other settings to fine-tune your signals.

: Adjust sensitivity, timeframes, and other settings to fine-tune your signals. Non-Repainting: Trust in accurate signals without worrying about redraws.

How It Works:

Choose Your Indicator: Select the technical indicator that resonates with your trading style. Spot Normal Divergence: When the chosen indicator and price move in opposite directions, Divergence Pro detects it. Spot Hidden Divergence : When the indicator and price move in the same direction, Convergence Pro Plus signals potential pullbacks.

Why you use WH Divergence Pro MT4 ?

Indicator Freedom : Choose the tool that aligns with your analysis.

: Choose the tool that aligns with your analysis. Fine-Tuning : Customize parameters to match your risk tolerance.

: Customize parameters to match your risk tolerance. Reliable Signals: No repainting—trust in timely alerts. Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic enthusiast, WH Divergence Pro MT4

Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic enthusiast,

empowers you to make informed decisions. Download it now and ride the divergence wave!