WH Divergence Pro MT4

Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing WH Divergence Pro MT4 ,
an advanced divergence indicator that lets you choose from a variety of popular technical indicators.
Now, you can tailor your divergence signals to match your unique trading strategy.

Contact me after purchase to guide you through the process

Key Features:

  • Indicator Selection: Pick your preferred indicator from the following options:
    • RSI (Relative Strength Index).
    • Awesome Oscillator.
    • CCI (Commodity Channel Index).
    • More Indicators Will be Added. 
  • Precise Signals: Receive alerts when divergence or convergence occurs based on your chosen indicator.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust sensitivity, timeframes, and other settings to fine-tune your signals.
  • Non-Repainting: Trust in accurate signals without worrying about redraws.

How It Works:

  1. Choose Your Indicator: Select the technical indicator that resonates with your trading style.
  2. Spot Normal Divergence: When the chosen indicator and price move in opposite directions, Divergence Pro  detects it.
  3. Spot Hidden Divergence : When the indicator and price move in the same direction, Convergence Pro Plus signals potential pullbacks.


Why you use WH Divergence Pro MT4  ?

  • Indicator Freedom: Choose the tool that aligns with your analysis.
  • Fine-Tuning: Customize parameters to match your risk tolerance.
  • Reliable Signals: No repainting—trust in timely alerts.
Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic enthusiast, WH Divergence Pro MT4

empowers you to make informed decisions. Download it now and ride the divergence wave!

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5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Wissam Hussein
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WH Candles Fusion MT4
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WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
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