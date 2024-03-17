Glimpse expert advisor uses a collection of standard indicators for opening the trades and when the conditions for opening the trades are present , they are filtered by another layer of filters/ thresholds that can be finely tuned , so that the entries are as precise as possible . Thresholds can be set from 1 to 100 when filtering the effective opening of a new trade .

Every order has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit value , no dangerous practicies are used , like martingale or other lot increase strategies . The EA opens only one order at a time .

Indicators used : AcceleratorOscillator , AdaptiveMovingAverage , AwesomeOscillator , BearsPower , BullsPower , CommodityChannelIndex , DeMarker , DoubleEMA , Envelopes , FractalAdaptiveMA , MACD , MovingAverage , ParabolicSAR , RSI , RelativeVigorIndex , Stochastic , Trix , TEMA , WilliamsPercentRange , which can be enabled or disabled from the settings for filtering new trades .

Default set : EurUsd H1 Timeframe . Other settings can be found in the "Comments" section .