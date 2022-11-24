Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!!





Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy

For any assistance and help please send me a message here.

https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy

https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT





GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them)

TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same.





The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building.

It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cover every move and trend possible and therefore maximize potential Alpha ($).

The strategies used in Cronus are Order-flow Management, Breakout and volatility trading, Neural Networks and Volume Profile Trading (DCA). These strategies are then stress tested using regression and statistical analysis in order to create the right parameters.

In the latest production of the Max Cronus strategy, it has made 111.4% profit in less than 3 months with over 1500 Trades!!!

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778890

Max Poseidon provides further build to the initial start of the total project that creates a pure HFT (high frequency) environment for trading assets across all trends and movements.

It trades by using neural networks to calculate previous bar movement and volatility to find a long term trend, to counter this in sideways markets and counter trends, a reversal algorithm is also used by analyzing the volatility of the candles and then uses indicators to place trades against the trend at overbought and oversold levels. Stop losses are hardcoded and can be adjusted to fixed or placed at previous levels of volatility. Take Profits can either be turned on or off and placed again via fixed levels pr via previous levels of volatility. Trailing profit is also optionable.

This strategy is recommended to be used on 0.01 lots for a minimum of $300 per asset traded and will need to be optimized to your latency and broker beforehand!

With a minimum of $2000 to be traded on all assets as recommended for catching all trends and volatile movements.

For more help on what assets you should trade with the capital you have allotted, please message me for assistance.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities.

Send me a message if you need any help with the EA or if you would like the optimisation file.

Current optimisation has been built for Gold.

PLEASE BE AWARE THIS STRATEGY REQUIRES OPTIMISATION TO BE COMPLETED EVERY WEEK IN ORDER TO CREATE A TRUE NEURAL NETWORK, IT IS NOT A FORGET IT AND LEAVE IT STRATEGY!!!



