Xauusd Scalper Pro V1

Please write your REVIEWS



XAUUSD Scalper Pro is a professional trading solution built for high-frequency scalping on the gold (XAUUSD) market. The system opens a new position every 15 minutes, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements throughout the trading session. Each trade is entered with a 0.05 lot size, keeping risk controlled and allowing disciplined management even on smaller accounts.

Thanks to its consistent, timed entry logic, the system stays active in the market around the clock — eliminating the most common pitfalls of manual trading, such as emotional decisions, overtrading, and missed opportunities. XAUUSD Scalper Pro is designed for traders who want to take advantage of gold's volatility with a steady, fully automated approach. It's easy to set up, simple to use, and runs 24/7 so it can monitor the market on your behalf.


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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Xauusd Scalper Turkey Pro
Zahit Emir
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Xauusd Scalper Pro by Mr.tosbaa A fully automated Expert Advisor designed and tuned for a single market: gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It manages entries, position handling, and risk on its own once attached to the chart. The internal logic is fixed; you control only the lot size, the number of orders, and the loss-protection settings. Recommended use Symbol: XAUUSD only Timeframe: M15 only Minimum starting balance: 4000 to 5000 USD Starting lot size: 0.02 to 0.03 Account type: hedgi
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