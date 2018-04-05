Gold M5
- Experts
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTMIISE THE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.
GOLD M5 trend trades XAU/USD. It uses simple trend following strategies along with money management. All of these encompass a system that is conservative in its performance and can be used for a steady growth of gold trading. The inputs are self-explanatory. Explore other time frames if you choose using optimization for the parameters.