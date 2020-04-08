KT Buy Sell Volume MT4

The KT Buy Sell Volume is a powerful tool traders use to gauge the strength and weakness of price movements. In the whirlwind of the Forex market, traders aim to identify and ride the waves of a bullish or bearish trend that exudes strength and potential.

However, recognizing these trends necessitates a method, metric, or indicator to quantify their strength. One crucial factor that traders examine for this purpose is volume. Volume refers to the number of shares or contracts traded in a security or market during a given period. It's the lifeblood of the market, potentially validating a new trend or signaling the end of an existing one.

It provides insights into the force behind breakout and trend-following moves, indicating whether these moves are bullish (buying pressure) or bearish (selling pressure).





Understanding the Buy/Sell Volume



The indicator uses a dotted curve that undulates to show the fluctuations in market volume. The curve changes color, too, acting as a visual representation of bullish and bearish momentum. When the volume rises, the curve turns green, signaling a potential bullish move. Conversely, when the trading volume decreases, the curve turns red, implying the market might be setting the stage for a bearish move.



Pro-Tips

