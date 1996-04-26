KT Buy Sell Volume MT4

The KT Buy Sell Volume is a powerful tool traders use to gauge the strength and weakness of price movements. In the whirlwind of the Forex market, traders aim to identify and ride the waves of a bullish or bearish trend that exudes strength and potential.

However, recognizing these trends necessitates a method, metric, or indicator to quantify their strength. One crucial factor that traders examine for this purpose is volume. Volume refers to the number of shares or contracts traded in a security or market during a given period. It's the lifeblood of the market, potentially validating a new trend or signaling the end of an existing one.

It provides insights into the force behind breakout and trend-following moves, indicating whether these moves are bullish (buying pressure) or bearish (selling pressure).

Understanding the Buy/Sell Volume

The indicator uses a dotted curve that undulates to show the fluctuations in market volume. The curve changes color, too, acting as a visual representation of bullish and bearish momentum. When the volume rises, the curve turns green, signaling a potential bullish move.

Conversely, when the trading volume decreases, the curve turns red, implying the market might be setting the stage for a bearish move.

Pro-Tips

  • Conjunction With Price Trends: If the price is rising, but the market volume is decreasing, it might indicate that the upward trend is losing steam, and a price reversal could be imminent.
  • Watch for Divergences: If the price is making higher highs, but the Buy Sell Volume oscillator is making lower highs, it could suggest that the upward trend is not backed by strong volume, and a price reversal might be near.
  • Extreme Volume Spikes: A sudden spike in buying or selling volume could indicate strong market interest and a possible start of a new trend. 
  • Breakout Confirmation: If a price breakout or breakdown occurs on high volume, it usually suggests a real and strong move. 
Рекомендуем также
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Индикаторы
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Индикаторы
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Atr Mtf Trend
Jalitha K Johny
Индикаторы
The Average True Range (ATR) is a tool to measure volatility. ATR MTF (Multi Time Frame) indicator provides all timeframe trends helps to identify in which kind of volatility environment the market .This indicator can be used with any Trading Systems for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. It is a very helpful tool to calculate Targets and Stops according the current market conditions.
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Реализация индикации трендового движения с моментами для потенциальных стопов в индикаторе Cloud Power . Переход в тень предупреждает о возможном развороте. Вхождение цены внутрь тени говорит в флэтовом движении. Индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Может легко употребляться как самостоятельная торговая сис
RegLin Polinomico
Victor Gauto
Индикаторы
RegLin Polinómico – Полиномиальные полосы регрессии с интеллектуальными фильтрами RegLin Polinómico — профессиональный индикатор, который подбирает полином (степень 1 , 2 или 3 ) на скользящем оконном интервале цен и строит динамические полосы на основе стандартного отклонения остатков аппроксимации . Включает RSI (с выбираемым таймфреймом) и опцию «только по тренду» для отсеивания некачественных пробоев. Также можно включать/выключать звук при генерации визуальных сигналов (стрелок). Как это ра
Dublgis
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Вашему вниманию представлен чувствительный индикатор для профессионалов Dublgis. Cтроится на абсолютно новых алгоритмах и более работоспособный, на любых таймфреймах, поскольку фильтрует случайные блуждания цены. Находит и наглядно отображает точки разворота цены. Данный инструмент может использоваться в качестве подтверждения при совершении сделки, а также для определения направления тренда и его силы. Индикатор был разработан в качестве дополнения к ряду других наших торговых инструментов.
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Super Duper Scalper Pro MT4
Brijesh Jaiswal
Индикаторы
SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 is a professional MetaTrader 4 scalping indicator built for traders who want faster decisions, cleaner entries, and a visually powerful trading dashboard without chart confusion. In fast-moving markets, most traders lose time switching between indicators, checking trend direction manually, and second-guessing whether a signal is strong enough. SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 solves that problem by combining trend detection, signal confirmation, F
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Индикаторы
Этот советник не совершает никаких сделок, но он сканирует все символы в ваших обзорах рынка и сканирует каждую акцию одну за другой в разных таймфреймах, и в конце он показывает вам, какой символ в каком таймфрейме имеет мощную поглощающую свечу. Кроме того, вы можете определить период MA и верхний и нижний пределы RSI, и он показывает вам, какие символы, на каком таймфрейме, будут пересекать скорректированную скользящую среднюю, и какой символ, на каком таймфрейме, будет пересекать верхний или
FREE
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор «Market Profile» отображает профили и объёмы периодов – недельный, суточный, сессионный (8-ми часовой), 4-х часовой, часовой, суммарный. На каждом профиле (кроме суммарного) автоматически выделяется пунктиром VAH/VAL зона стоимости. В индикатор введена цветоразностная дельта, которая подкрашивает области профилей. Области преобладающих покупок подкрашивается в зелёный цвет, области преобладающих продаж – в красный. На суммарной гистограмме соответственно синий/красный. В режиме фильтра
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Индикаторы
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Индикаторы
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
The Power
Shao Chen
Индикаторы
The Power calculates the strength of the long and short forces by the ratio of the price breakthrough to the average amplitude of the previous market. When the intensity is strong, the signal appears on the chart to estimate the direction of the next wave. There is no future function for the indicator. All signals will not move or disappear after they appear, and have a good real-world reference value. The indicator parameters allow the user to make individual adjustments. More EA and Indicators
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор позволяет сканировать символы в окне "Обзор рынка" (не более 15 в демо-версии), отфильтровывать тренды и отправлять оповещения. Он работает на основе эффективного индикатора "SuperTrend" , который используется многими трейдерами для торговли: Когда цвет ячейки меняется на " зеленый " или " красный ", это указывает на изменение тренда для открытия длинной или короткой позиции. Также появится экранное уведомление. Когда цвет меняется на зеленый , это указывает на восходящий тренд
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор для обнаружения сильных паттернов ценового движения: Пин-бар, Внутренний бар и Внешний бар Введение: В области технического анализа паттерны ценового движения служат важными индикаторами потенциальных рыночных движений. Мы разработали утонченный технический индикатор, который упрощает идентификацию надежных паттернов ценового движения на графиках. Наш индикатор специализируется на обнаружении трех основных паттернов: Пин-бар, Внутренний бар и Внешний бар. Обнаруживаемые клю
G2 Entry Signal MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
Higher High Lower Low ZigZag Strategy MT4
Dae Shik Kim
Индикаторы
Основное руководство: Полное издание Aura HHLL   Platinum  V2.00 Интегрированное руководство Эта программа — инструмент, помогающий трейдерам определить, «в каком состоянии находится рынок прямо сейчас?» Наиболее быстро среди сложных движений графиков. Это кульминация технического анализа, сочетающего точность ценового движения с интуитивностью торговли в диапазоне. РАЗДЕЛ 01 Индикатор   Ключевые компоненты   Элементы Он обеспечивает возможность чтения структуры рынка. 1. 3 основные оси систе
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
прорыв линии шеи / треугольника / флагштока (прорыв линии шеи = подтвержденный сигнал для вершины / оснований и головы и плеч).   Индикатор также можно использовать в режиме одиночного графика. Подробнее об этой опции читайте в разделе продукта.   блог .       В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучшить) вашу собственную мощную систему. Функции Может одновременно отслеживать все символы, отображаемые в окне "Обзор рынка". Примените инд
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Индикаторы
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор производящий структуризацию графиков и выявляющий циклические движения цены. Может работать на любых графиках. Несколько типов оповещений. Есть дополнительные стрелки на самом графике. Без перерисовки на истории, работает на закрытии свечи. Рекомендуемые TF от M5 и выше. Прост в использовании и настройке параметров. При использовании 2 индикаторов с разными параметрами можно использовать без других индикаторов. Имеет 2 входных параметра Цикличность и Продолжительность сиг
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
M oveWave - Перемещение в олны, являются очень удобным индикаторов для определения уровней разворота.  Большинство трейдеров Форекс принимают решения, полагаясь на технический анализ. Этот тип анализа определяет закономерности и тенденции на рынке. С помощью сложных математических уравнений, которые комбинируются и оформляются в виде данного индикатора трейдер сможет более точно определить уровни разворота цены.  Волновая теория математически представляет различные поведенческие модели рынка. Он
MACD Alerts MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MACD Alerts — это персонализированная реализация стандартного индикатора MACD, доступного в MetaTrader. Он отправляет оповещения и также рисует вертикальные линии при следующих событиях: Когда MACD пересекает нулевую линию снизу вверх. Когда MACD пересекает нулевую линию сверху вниз. Особенности Встроенный мультитаймфреймовый сканер, отображающий направление MACD на каждом таймфрейме.  Идеален для трейдеров, которые торгуют на пересечениях MACD выше/ниже нулевой линии. Помимо оповещений, инд
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор Donchian Channels для MQL4 — мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой успешности. Этот индикатор состоит из четырех линий, которые представляют верхние и нижние границы ценового движения за определенный период. С помощью индикатора Donchian Channels вы легко сможете определить потенциальные прорывы и развороты на рынке. Верхняя линия показывает наивысший пик за указанный период, а нижняя линия представляет наименьший минимум. П
Range Exhaustion
Robert Gerald Wood
Индикаторы
Исчерпание диапазона происходит, когда цена достигает или превышает ожидаемый диапазон для текущего периода. На этих уровнях цена начинает терять свой импульс по сравнению с более ранним периодом, поэтому стоит убедиться, что вы не открываете новые позиции. Этот индикатор покажет вам, где это может произойти на вашем графике, показывая уровни для дневного, недельного и месячного периодов. Когда вы видите, что цена превышает эти уровни истощения, это говорит вам о том, что импульс, стоящий за дви
Precision Expiry PRO
Yahia Berrim
Индикаторы
### Product Overview Precision Expiry PRO is an advanced price-action analytical tool designed for MetaTrader 4. It scans multi-candle sequence structures and momentum shifts to generate real-time execution signals with zero repainting.  Equipped with an integrated live backtesting engine, the indicator instantly calculates historical performance metrics across multiple algorithmic strategies directly on your chart. ### Core Features * Non-Repainting Execution : Signals and historical markers
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
Другие продукты этого автора
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Дивергенция — это один из важных сигналов, указывающих на возможный разворот цены на рынке. KT Stoch Divergence показывает обычные и скрытые дивергенции между ценой и стохастическим осциллятором. Ограничения KT Stoch Divergence Использование дивергенции стохастика в качестве единственного сигнала входа может быть рискованным. Не каждую дивергенцию можно трактовать как сильный сигнал разворота. Для лучших результатов рекомендуется комбинировать с анализом цены и направлением тренда. Особенности
KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: мультитаймфреймовые уровни S&R, умные зоны и панель уровней для MetaTrader 4/5 Свинг-хай. Пивоты. Ордер-блоки. Предыдущие максимумы и минимумы. Каждый трейдер размечает рынок немного по-своему, и в итоге страдает сам график. Если наложить на один экран слишком много методов, он перестает быть картой. Он превращается в шум. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels решает эту проблему. Индикатор одновременно сканирует месячный, недельный, дневной и текущий таймфрейм, а
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет важный сигнал входа на рынок, выявляя особый паттерн пробоя. Он непрерывно сканирует график на предмет устойчивого импульса в одном направлении и предоставляет точный сигнал перед основным движением. Получите сканер для нескольких символов и таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит предоставляются индикатором. В комплект входит MTF-сканер, отслеживающий сигналы пробоя на всех таймфрей
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Trade Filter отфильтровывает в торговой стратегии маловероятные торговые сигналы на вход. Продукт использует сложный алгоритм фильтрации на основе рыночных настроений и трендов. Также доступна версия этого индикатора для MetaTrader 4: ACB Trade Filter MT4 Заявки Хорошо работает в сочетании с индикатором ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Отфильтровывает маловероятные сигналы любого индикатора. Избегает слишком частых сделок и минимизирует убытки. Торгует в направлении рыночных настроений. Хо
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: мультитаймфреймовые уровни S&R, умные зоны и панель уровней для MetaTrader 4/5 Свинг-хай. Пивоты. Ордер-блоки. Предыдущие максимумы и минимумы. Каждый трейдер размечает рынок немного по-своему, и в итоге страдает сам график. Если наложить на один экран слишком много методов, он перестает быть картой. Он превращается в шум. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels решает эту проблему. Индикатор одновременно сканирует месячный, недельный, дневной и текущий таймфрейм, а
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Если вы торгуете на Форекс, наличие подробной информации о силе валют и корреляции валютных пар может вывести вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Корреляция поможет сократить риск вдвое, а анализ силы валют поможет максимизировать прибыль. Этот индикатор предлагает гибридный подход к выбору наиболее подходящих валютных пар, используя анализ силы валют и корреляцию валютных пар. Как использовать анализ силы валют Предположим, ваша торговая стратегия показывает возможность покупки по AUD/JPY, но при
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Trade Filter отфильтровывает маловероятные торговые сигналы в торговой стратегии. Продукт использует сложный алгоритм фильтрации на основе рыночных настроений и трендов. Заявки Хорошо сочетается с другим нашим индикатором ACB Breakout Arrows . Отфильтровывает маловероятные сигналы любого индикатора. Избегает слишком частых сделок и минимизирует убытки. Торгует в направлении рыночных настроений. Хорошо справляется с волатильностью. Инструкция по применению Покупайте, если гистогра
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed — это сглаженный вариант стандартного Heiken Ashi. Кроме того, индикатор наносит стрелки «покупка/продажа» при смене тренда. Стрелка «покупка» появляется, когда состояние меняется с медвежьего на бычье. Стрелка «продажа» появляется, когда состояние меняется с бычьего на медвежье. В комплект входят мобильные уведомления, email-оповещения, звуковой сигнал и всплывающие окна. Что такое Heiken Ashi Smoothed? Он отфильтровывает ложные сигналы и рыночный шум, присущий стандар
KT Auto Fibo MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
KT Auto Fibo автоматически строит уровни коррекции Фибоначчи на основе текущего направления тренда. Максимальные и минимальные точки выбираются автоматически, используя доступные на графике экстремумы. Вы можете масштабировать и прокручивать график для соответствующей корректировки уровней Фибоначчи. Режимы Авто:  Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе области графика. Ручной: Строит уровни Фибоначчи один раз. После этого вы можете вручную изменять начальные точки. Применение: Помогае
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Momentum Arrows основан на кратковременном пробое, который рассчитывается с использованием отклонения полос и возникающей волатильности в определенном направлении. Сигнал на покупку появляется, когда цена закрывается выше верхней полосы, а сигнал на продажу — когда цена закрывается ниже нижней полосы. Используется коэффициент величины, который влияет как на отклонение полос, так и на измерение волатильности. Значение коэффициента следует тщательно подбирать и анализировать в зависим
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Индикаторы
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Auto Fibo автоматически строит уровни коррекции Фибоначчи на основе текущего направления тренда. Максимальные и минимальные точки выбираются автоматически, используя доступные на графике экстремумы. Вы можете масштабировать и прокручивать график для соответствующей корректировки уровней Фибоначчи. Режимы Авто:  Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе области графика. Ручной: Строит уровни Фибоначчи один раз. После этого вы можете вручную изменять начальные точки. Применение: Помогае
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Psar Arrows строит стрелки на графике с использованием стандартного индикатора Parabolic SAR. Восходящая стрелка отображается, когда максимум свечи касается линии SAR. Нисходящая стрелка появляется, когда минимум свечи касается линии SAR. Сигналы генерируются в реальном времени без ожидания закрытия бара.  Особенности Полезный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят экспериментировать с торговыми стратегиями, включающими использование индикатора Parabolic SAR.  Можно использовать для поиска
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Эксперты
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Осциллятор волатильности KT анализирует прошлые и текущие рыночные данные с помощью математической формулы, отображая результат в виде осциллятора. Растущие и снижающиеся волны соответствуют высокой и низкой волатильности актива.  Проще говоря, волатильность — это измерение колебаний цены актива за определённый период времени. Без волатильности на рынке было бы мало движения, и трейдеры не могли бы зарабатывать на изменениях цен. Использование волатильности на рынке Форекс Использование волатил
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматизированный экспертный советник, основанный на нашем пользовательском индикаторе "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Входы основаны на модели пробоя, которая регулярно возникает в обоих направлениях. Интенсивность сигналов можно регулировать с помощью внешнего параметра "Signal Sensitivity". Подтверждение сделок Советник ACB Breakout Arrows EA предоставляет возможность фильтрации входов с использованием другого нашего пользовательского индикатора под названием ACB Trade Filter . Сильн
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Эксперты
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Asian Breakout анализирует ключевую часть азиатской сессии для генерации двусторонних сигналов на покупку и продажу в направлении пробоя цены. Сигнал на покупку возникает, когда цена пробивает максимум сессии, а сигнал на продажу — когда цена пробивает минимум сессии. Что важно учитывать Если диапазон сессии слишком широкий, следует избегать открытия новых сделок, так как большая часть ценового движения уже произошла внутри этого диапазона. Если пробойная свеча слишком большая, цен
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MACD Divergence показывает обычные и скрытые дивергенции, возникающие между ценой и осциллятором. Если ваша торговая стратегия предполагает разворот тренда, вы можете использовать обычную дивергенцию MACD для определения возможных точек разворота. А если вы придерживаетесь стратегии продолжения тренда, то скрытая дивергенция MACD будет подходящим решением. Ограничения KT MACD Divergence Использование дивергенции MACD как единственного сигнала входа может быть рискованным. Не каждую диверген
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT Bollinger Bands Trader — это полностью автоматизированный эксперт-советник, реализующий стратегию торговли на возврат к среднему значению с использованием полос Боллинджера в периоды низкой волатильности. Цена часто реагирует на верхнюю или нижнюю линию полос Боллинджера, однако разворот происходит не всегда. Тем не менее, вероятность разворота выше именно в условиях низкой волатильности. Входы Сделка на покупку открывается, когда цена корректно выстраивается ниже нижней полосы Боллинджера.
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT MA Crossover отображает стрелки покупки и продажи на основе пересечения выбранных скользящих средних. Кроме того, индикатор генерирует соответствующие оповещения и показывает значение MFE (наиболее благоприятное отклонение) для каждого нового сигнала. Стратегия пересечения скользящих средних является одной из самых популярных среди трейдеров по всему миру. Обычно она включает быструю и медленную скользящую среднюю, чтобы находить сигналы на покупку и продажу в зависимости от направления пере
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв