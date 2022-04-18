MACD Alerts MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 April 2022
- Activations: 10
KT MACD Alerts is a personal implementation of the standard MACD indicator available in Metatrader. It provides alerts and also draws vertical lines for the below two events:
- When MACD crosses above the zero line.
- When MACD crosses below the zero line.
Features
- It comes with an inbuilt MTF scanner, which shows the MACD direction on every time frame.
- A perfect choice for traders who speculate the MACD crossovers above/below the zero line.
- Along with the alerts, it also draws the vertical lines to spot the crossovers more efficiently.
- It's a lightly coded indicator without using extensive memory and resources.
- It implements all Metatrader alerts.
History of MACD
Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) generally used in technical analysis of stock prices. It was invented by Gerald Appel in 1970. MACD reveals the changes in strength, momentum, and duration of a trend in a stock's price.