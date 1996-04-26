LiquiditySweepHunter MT4

OVERVIEW

Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points.

The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional trade drawings project a stop loss, reward target, and intermediate target levels directly on the chart.

🟠 CONCEPTS

  • Liquidity Level — A price extreme detected from fast, medium, and slow lookback windows. Matching levels are merged so nearby highs or lows are treated as the same liquidity area.
  • Liquidity Heatmap — A visual strength map where colour represents the relative strength of each active liquidity level compared to the other visible levels.
  • Multi-Level Liquidity Sweep — A reversal condition where price sweeps at least two visible liquidity bands and then closes back beyond the reclaim level within a limited number of bars. An optional strength filter can require the swept levels to exceed a minimum average strength.

🟠 FEATURES

  • Liquidity Heatmap — Displays active liquidity levels using a colour gradient that reflects their relative strength.
  • Multi-Level Sweep Signals — Plots bullish and bearish reversal labels after confirmed liquidity sweep and reclaim events.
  • Trade Projection Boxes — Draws entry, stop loss, reward zone, and target milestone levels after each signal.
  • Trade Progress Display — Fills the target area as price reaches successive target levels and marks completed trades with a check mark.



🟠 HOW TO USE

  • Watch the heatmap to identify where stronger liquidity has accumulated around current price.
  • Wait for a bullish or bearish sweep signal after price clears multiple liquidity bands and reclaims the area.
  • Use the optional trade projection as a visual reference for the calculated stop loss, reward target, and target milestones.
  • Increase the lookback values to focus on broader liquidity zones or decrease them to detect more local levels.
  • Adjust the sweep strength filter if you want signals only when stronger liquidity zones are involved.


🟠 CONCLUSION

Liquidity Sweep Hunter combines persistent liquidity mapping, a relative strength heatmap, and multi-level liquidity sweep detection in a single indicator. It also provides optional trade projections that remain on the chart after each signal. Together these features help traders monitor where liquidity has formed, when it has been swept, and where price has reclaimed the area.
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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