This in the History column i need it on the trade column
As soon as you open the order, it will appear in Deals in the History tab, where you can view the commission.
Try it.
do anyone know why this arrow is shown when i open any trades ?
its Manual trading not auto as shown below
You'll need to manually delete any arrows that are already on.
For future:
and also the news notification at the bottom how can i remove it?
Remember to remove the tick from Auto Update too.
You may find it beneficial to read the MT5 Getting Started pages. They will answer most of your questions.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements
Just an example:
I cannot succesfully subscribe to [name of the signal was deleted] copytrade
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.01.10 15:10
Hello Andrea,
Try to follow the instructions below, its easier to subscribe to a signal through your MT4 plaftorm:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Optons >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
and official announcement about it - the thread
The announcements:
Does your broker offer free VPS for trading?
Why you need MetaTrader VPS for automated trading?
---------------------MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 - post #74 (all the details - read this page)
Just some important information and the changes related to Virtual Hosting
How to connect to Metatrade VPS?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.05.17 22:35
MQL5 VPS doesn't work as a traditional VPS.
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EA or signal subscription in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recorded after your first synchronization.
If you need to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
If its a signal that you want to synchronize, you setup your signal settings at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab and then synchronize with your MQL5 VPS server (right click) >> Synchronize signal only.
After the synchronization you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you have the following message: 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled.
Looking for an expert troubleshooting with MT4 VPS server!
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.16 19:31
and, please, find some information which you should know (just in case you missed something there) -
1. How to subscribe to VPS (step by step instruction) - #4
2. VPS log files to check the possible issue - Virtual Platform logs
2. latency/ping - small thread (it is related to your image)
3. how to check MQL5 VPS (how to monitor) - post #1
4. Synchronize - the thread (you really need it)
5. explanation about MQL5 VPS in KISS way (just to make it shorter) - post #6
6. this is the post #872 where I collected many news and particularities (I hope you do not need it)
7. you can move your VPS subscription from one account to another - post #2
1. Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS
2. How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
3. 64-bit Metatrader only to use Virtual Hosting: (64-bit MT5 and 32-bit MT4 to use Virtual Hosting)
Mt5 VPS
Slawa, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
Trailing stop on virtual server
Slawa, 2016.06.28 16:59
No. Trailing stops are not supported by virtual hosting terminal
You can move your stop levels with EA only
MQL5.com VPS hosting
Slawa, 2016.06.28 16:36
You can run multiple EAs on one virtual hosting server right now. Without additional pay.
Why do You want pay more money? There are no plans to multiply payments for virtual hosting
Activations (Market with MQL5 VPS):
How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
Products purchased on the Market and launched on the chart are also moved during migration. They remain completely functional, and the number of available activations is not decreased. Automatic licensing of purchased products without spending available activations is provided only for the virtual terminal.
Meta 4 Robot help
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.05 18:18
MQL5 VPS is for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 - Forex VPS for MetaTrader 4/5
So, you can check only the following: your EA (robot) is using dll, or not (because dll is not supported by MQL5 VPS).
Is 'Allow DLL import' and 'Allow modification of signal setting ' in MQL4 Indicators dangerous?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.09 06:05
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service MetaTrader (Forex VPS)
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
VPS Error Code
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.07.02 07:17
Have a look at the topic Using #resource. Probably there is a solution to your question.
Subscribing to the signal, and want to know - how can i close a trade after the signal has open from my account without open again:
hello .. i need help .. i need to know
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.07 16:30
Unsubscribe or unsynchronize with the signal (untick the: enable real time signal subscription, in signal settings and synchronize with VPS) and close the trade.
If you don't use a VPS, just untick the: enable real time signal subscription, in signal settings and close the trade.
How to transfer the files (for example, txt file) to VPS -
VPS and txt
Rashid Umarov , 2019.02.13 15:52
First, read the online VPS help , there is also a video.
To transfer your own files to MetaTrader VPS, you need to specify the propert compiler in the code. It requires a certain level of ownership of the subject.
VPS and txt
Slava , 2019.02.13 15:52
To transfer a file to a hosting server (as well as a tester agent), you need to use the directive
#property tester_file "<file_name>"
Practical example with #property tester_file - post #21
Cancel subscription - Some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.10.10 18:04
If you cancelled your MQL5 VPS you cannot activate the same subscription again, but you can use the remaining VPS time as free minutes if you Register a Virtual Server again and you choose the free minutes as the subscription option.
VPS in MT5
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.25 09:50VPS is also not supported in 32 bit versions of MetaTrader 5.
4 reasons to rent a VPS for trading - announcement
copy trader slippage
Aleksey Pak, 2017.01.30 08:59
Slippage during copy trading
The Slippage tab displays average slippage when executing trade operations on the servers of various brokers.
The average slippage is calculated based on statistics of trading signals execution at different brokers. Statistics is gathered for all signals at the provider's server. The difference between the order price placed by the signal provider and the order execution price at the subscriber's server is defined. The average value is calculated based on these data.
Number of slippage points is displayed according to the price accuracy (number of decimal places) at the signal provider's side.
Slippage can be caused by differences in quotes on the servers or trade execution delays. The lower the slippage, the higher the accuracy of the signal copying.
small thread about slippage