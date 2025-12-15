How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 11
Good question and good reply.
For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators
This is a little old topic I think. With build 778 - 64 bits, you don't have to make a template to see indicators on Strategy Tester Visualization mode. They are automatically showed.
Problem is now you can't hide indicatos in Visual mode. I fill a request to Service Desk about that.
It is good but I did not find it here: MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 778: New MQL5 Profiler
All that I know is the following: I need to create 'special template' with all icustom indicators, and name it (tempate) to be same as EA's name. And when I will do backtesting this EA (just to check when/why the trades are opened) - my template with indicators will be opened automatically in visual window.
This is the preparation for visual backtesting - just small video:
After I pressed 'Start' button so Strategy tester window is opened with all the indicators attached to the chart. So, angevoyageur was right - it is good feature for the trades - we do not need to make special template for now to see our icustom indicators on visual backtesting chart.
CeleronS:
I'm really interested if MT5 can provide chart overlay. Lot of times I totally need that thing and I'm forced to move to netdania platform to see current situation.
I would be really happy if this could be built into MT5 without using any indicator.
I think there is not a native command in MT5 to do that. However, that is possible through the use of indicators. Take a look here. I have not tried yet.
newdigital:
Some people are asking about how to follow the news about mql5 and Metatrader 5.
I am using 3 sources:
Just for information.
Just to remind something about MT5 in general.
Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:
Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry).
I am recommending to read this comment as well : Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates build 782 and especially item #4:
Signals: Added detailed warning of different trading symbol settings at Signal Source and Subscriber's sides to the signal subscription dialog. This reduces the probability of subscribing to a signal, which is incompatible with Subscriber's trading account.