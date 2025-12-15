How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 11

Good question  and good reply.

  • Questions: Is there a way to see indicators while Strategy Tester Visualization is running?
  • Answer: Save <tested_EA_name>.tpl template file with the all needed indicators, objects, chart setting

For more: go to Strategy Tester Visualization and Indicators


This is a little old topic I think. With build 778 - 64 bits, you don't have to make a template to see indicators on Strategy Tester Visualization mode. They are automatically showed.

Problem is now you can't hide indicatos in Visual mode. I fill a request to Service Desk about that.

 

It is good but I did not find it here: MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 778: New MQL5 Profiler

All that I know is the following: I need to create 'special template' with all icustom indicators, and name it (tempate) to be same as EA's name. And when I will do backtesting this EA (just to check when/why the trades are opened) - my template with indicators will be opened automatically in visual window. 

 
Give it a try WITHOUT your template, rename it for example. You would still see indicators. Can you ?
 
Yes, I tried with your EA (second version of public Asctrend EA) from asctrend thread here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page11 - it works! I will try to create some video for now just to understand about what to do when to click for example.
 

This is the preparation for visual backtesting - just small video:

 

 

After I pressed 'Start' button so Strategy tester window is opened with all the indicators attached to the chart. So, angevoyageur was right - it is good feature for the trades - we do not need to make special template for now to see our icustom indicators on visual backtesting chart.

 

 

 


CeleronS:

I'm really interested if MT5 can provide chart overlay. Lot of times I totally need that thing and I'm forced to move to netdania platform to see current situation.


I would be really happy if this could be built into MT5 without using any indicator.

 

I think there is not a native command in MT5 to do that. However, that is possible through the use of indicators. Take a look hereI have not tried yet.

 

newdigital:

Some people are asking about how to follow the news about mql5 and Metatrader 5.

I am using 3 sources:

Just for information.

 

Just to remind something about MT5 in general.

  • MT5 is fully integrated onto mql5 community,
  • MT5 is social networks oriented platform,
  • MT5 is a generator of the content for any blog/website/forum/trader for example,
  • MT5 is a focal point for many services incl free and paid ones. 

Metatrader 5 is well-developed but new platform in any way. I am sure - many brokers will add many trading instruments - it is just a matter of time only. For now - you can check by yourself:

  • download Metatrader 5 - read this small article Twenty Cents for Each MetaTrader 5 Installation Via Your Link! to get the link to download/install MT5
  • install MT5
  • right mouse click on Accounts in Navigator window, select 'open an account'
  • click on 'add new server ...'
  • write name of the broker and press Enter key on keyboard.
  • And you will be able to open demo/real accounts with those brokers using just one installation (one MT5 instance) to see about bonds or any symbols they are offering.

Metatrader 5 is new platform, and this platform is just started the way. But from what I see (comparing MT3/MT4 transferring to recent MT4/MT5) - this MT5 platform is having a lot of advantadges which I mentioned in the beginning of my comment. So, the brokers will have to increase their symbols/instruments in anyway. I just see silver and gold for some brokers in MT5 (which I traded for real account but for MT4 sorry).   

 

I am recommending to read this comment as well : Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates build 782 and especially item #4:

Signals: Added detailed warning of different trading symbol settings at Signal Source and Subscriber's sides to the signal subscription dialog. This reduces the probability of subscribing to a signal, which is incompatible with Subscriber's trading account.

