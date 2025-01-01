100 File reading error

101 Error of opening an *. EX5 for writing

103 Not enough free memory to complete compilation

104 Empty syntactic unit unrecognized by compiler

105 Incorrect file name in #include

106 Error accessing a file in #include (probably the file does not exist)

108 Inappropriate name for #define

109 Unknown command of preprocessor (valid #include, #define, #property, #import)

110 Symbol unknown to compiler

111 Function not implemented (description is present, but no body)

112 Double quote (") omitted

113 Opening angle bracket (<) or double quote (") omitted

114 Single quote (') omitted

115 Closing angle bracket ">" omitted

116 Type not specified in declaration

117 No return operator or return is found not in all branches of the implementation

118 Opening bracket of call parameters was expected

119 Error writing EX5

120 Invalid access to an array

121 The function is not of void type and the return operator must return a value

122 Incorrect declaration of the destructor

123 Colon ":" is missing

124 Variable is already declared

125 Variable with such identifier already declared

126 Variable name is too long (> 250 characters)

127 Structure with such identifier already defined

128 Structure is not defined

129 Structure member with the same name already defined

130 No such structure member

131 Breached pairing of brackets

132 Opening parenthesis "(" expected

133 Unbalanced braces (no "}")

134 Difficult to compile (too much branching, internal stack levels are overfilled)

135 Error of file opening for reading

136 Not enough memory to download the source file into memory

137 Variable is expected

138 Reference cannot be initialized

140 Assignment expected (appears at declaration)

141 Opening brace "{" expected

142 Parameter can be a dynamic array only

143 Use of "void" type is unacceptable

144 No pair for ")" or "]", i.e. "(or" [ " is absent

145 No pair for "(or" [ ", i.e. ") "or"] " is absent

146 Incorrect array size

147 Too many parameters (> 64)

149 This token is not expected here

150 Invalid use of operation (invalid operands)

151 Expression of void type not allowed

152 Operator is expected

153 Misuse of break

154 Semicolon ";" expected

155 Comma "," expected

156 Must be a class type, not struct

157 Expression is expected

158 "non HEX character" found in HEX or too long number (number of digits> 511)

159 String-constant has more than 65534 characters

160 Function definition is unacceptable here

161 Unexpected end of program

162 Forward declaration is prohibited for structures

163 Function with this name is already defined and has another return type

164 Function with this name is already defined and has a different set of parameters

165 Function with this name is already defined and implemented

166 Function overload for this call was not found

167 Function with a return value of void type cannot return a value

168 Function is not defined

170 Value is expected

171 In case expression only integer constants are valid

172 The value of case in this switch is already used

173 Integer is expected

174 In #import expression file name is expected

175 Expressions are not allowed on global level

176 Omitted parenthesis ")" before ";"

177 To the left of equality sign a variable is expected

178 The result of expression is not used

179 Declaring of variables is not allowed in case

180 Implicit conversion from a string to a number

181 Implicit conversion of a number to a string

182 Ambiguous call of an overloaded function (several overloads fit)

183 Illegal else without proper if

184 Invalid case or default without a switch

185 Inappropriate use of ellipsis

186 The initializing sequence has more elements than the initialized variable

187 A constant for case expected

188 A constant expression required

189 A constant variable cannot be changed

190 Closing bracket or a comma is expected (declaring array member)

191 Enumerator identifier already defined

192 Enumeration cannot have access modifiers (const, extern, static)

193 Enumeration member already declared with a different value

194 There is a variable defined with the same name

195 There is a structure defined with the same name

196 Name of enumeration member expected

197 Integer expression expected

198 Division by zero in constant expression

199 Wrong number of parameters in the function

200 Parameter by reference must be a variable

201 Variable of the same type to pass by reference expected

202 A constant variable cannot be passed by a non-constant reference

203 Requires a positive integer constant

204 Failed to access protected class member

205 Import already defined in another way

208 Executable file not created

209 'OnCalculate' entry point not found for the indicator

210 The continue operation can be used only inside a loop

211 Error accessing private (closed) class member

213 Method of structure or class is not declared

214 Error accessing private (closed) class method

216 Copying of structures with objects is not allowed

218 Index out of array range

219 Array initialization in structure or class declaration not allowed

220 Class constructor cannot have parameters

221 Class destructor can not have parameters

222 Class method or structure with the same name and parameters have already been declared

223 Operand expected

224 Class method or structure with the same name exists, but with different parameters (declaration!=implementation)

225 Imported function is not described

226 ZeroMemory() is not allowed for objects with protected members or inheritance

227 Ambiguous call of the overloaded function (exact match of parameters for several overloads)

228 Variable name expected

229 A reference cannot be declared in this place

230 Already used as the enumeration name

232 Class or structure expected

235 Cannot call 'delete' operator to delete the array

236 Operator ' while' expected

237 Operator 'delete' must have a pointer

238 There is 'default' for this 'switch' already

239 Syntax error

240 Escape-sequence can occur only in strings (starts with '\')

241 Array required - square bracket '[' does not apply to an array, or non arrays are passed as array parameters

242 Can not be initialized through the initialization sequence

243 Import is not defined

244 Optimizer error on the syntactic tree

245 Declared too many structures (try to simplify the program)

246 Conversion of the parameter is not allowed

247 Incorrect use of the 'delete' operator

248 It's not allowed to declare a pointer to a reference

249 It's not allowed to declare a reference to a reference

250 It's not allowed to declare a pointer to a pointer

251 Structure declaration in the list of parameter is not allowed

252 Invalid operation of typecasting

253 A pointer can be declared only for a class or structure

256 Undeclared identifier

257 Executable code optimizer error

258 Executable code generation error

260 Invalid expression for the 'switch' operator

261 Pool of string constants overfilled, simplify program

262 Cannot convert to enumeration

263 Do not use 'virtual' for data (members of a class or structure)

264 Cannot call protected method of class

265 Overridden virtual functions return a different type

266 Class cannot be inherited from a structure

267 Structure cannot be inherited from a class

268 Constructor cannot be virtual (virtual specifier is not allowed)

269 Method of structure cannot be virtual

270 Function must have a body

271 Overloading of system functions (terminal functions) is prohibited

272 Const specifier is invalid for functions that are not members of a class or structure

274 Not allowed to change class members in constant method

276 Inappropriate initialization sequence

277 Missed default value for the parameter (specific declaration of default parameters)

278 Overriding the default parameter (different values in declaration and implementation)

279 Not allowed to call non-constant method for a constant object

280 An object is necessary for accessing members (a dot for a non class/structure is specified)

281 The name of an already declared structure cannot be used in declaration

284 Unauthorized conversion (at closed inheritance)

285 Structures and arrays cannot be used as input variables

286 Const specifier is not valid for constructor/destructor

287 Incorrect string expression for a datetime

288 Unknown property (#property)

289 Incorrect value of a property

290 Invalid index for a property in #property

291 Call parameter omitted - <func (x,)>

293 Object must be passed by reference

294 Array must be passed by reference

295 Function was declared as exportable

296 Function was not declared as exportable

297 It is prohibited to export imported function

298 Imported function cannot have this parameter (prohibited to pass a pointer, class or structure containing a dynamic array, pointer, class, etc.)

299 Must be a class

300 #import was not closed

302 Type mismatch

303 Extern variable is already initialized

304 No exported function or entry point found

305 Explicit constructor call is not allowed

306 Method was declared as constant

307 Method was not declared as constant

308 Incorrect size of the resource file

309 Incorrect resource name

310 Resource file opening error

311 Resource file reading error

312 Unknown resource type

313 Incorrect path to the resource file

314 The specified resource name is already used

315 Argument expected for the function-like macro

316 Unexpected symbol in macro definition

317 Error in formal parameters of the macro

318 Invalid number of parameters for a macro

319 Too many parameters for a macro

320 Too complex, simplify the macro

321 Parameter for EnumToString() can be only an enumeration

322 The resource name is too long

323 Unsupported image format (only BMP with 24 or 32 bit color depth is supported)

324 An array cannot be declared in operator

325 The function can be declared only in the global scope

326 The declaration is not allowed for the current scope

327 Initialization of static variables with the values of local variables is not allowed

328 Illegal declaration of an array of objects that do not have a default constructor

329 Initialization list allowed only for constructors

330 No function definition after initialization list

331 Initialization list is empty

332 Array initialization in a constructor is not allowed

333 Initializing members of a parent class in the initialization list is not allowed

334 Expression of the integer type expected

335 Memory required for the array exceeds the maximum value

336 Memory required for the structure exceeds the maximum value

337 Memory required for the variables declared on the global level exceeds the maximum value

338 Memory required for local variables exceeds the maximum value

339 Constructor not defined

340 Invalid name of the icon file

341 Could not open the icon file at the specified path

342 The icon file is incorrect and is not of the ICO format

343 Reinitialization of a member in a class/structure constructor using the initialization list

344 Initialization of static members in the constructor initialization list is not allowed

345 Initialization of a non-static member of a class/structure on a global level is not allowed

346 The name of the class/structure method matches the name of an earlier declared member

347 The name of the class/structure member matches the name of an earlier declared method

348 Virtual function cannot be declared as static

349 The const modifier is not allowed for static functions

350 Constructor or destructor cannot be static

351 Non-static member/method of a class or a structure cannot be accessed from a static function

352 An overload operation (+,-,[],++,-- etc.) is expected after the operator keyword

353 Not all operations can be overloaded in MQL5

354 Definition does not match declaration

355 An invalid number of parameters is specified for the operator

357 Method cannot be exported

358 A pointer to the constant object cannot be normalized by a non-constant object

359 Class templates are not supported yet

360 Function template overload is not supported yet

361 Function template cannot be applied

362 Ambiguous parameter in function template (several parameter types can be applied)

363 Unable to determine the parameter type, by which the function template argument should be normalized

364 Incorrect number of parameters in the function template

365 Function template cannot be virtual

366 Function templates cannot be exported

367 Function templates cannot be imported

368 Structures containing the objects are not allowed

369 String arrays and structures containing the objects are not allowed

371 Compiler limitation: the string cannot contain more than 65 535 characters

373 Object of class cannot be returned, copy constructor not found

374 Non-static members and methods cannot be used

375 OnTesterInit() impossible to use without OnTesterDeinit()

376 Redefinition of formal parameter '%s'

377 Macro __FUNCSIG__ and __FUNCTION__ cannot appear outside of a function body

378 Invalid returned type. For example, this error will be produced for functions imported from DLL that return structure or pointer.

379 Template usage error

380 Not used

381 Illegal syntax when declaring pure virtual function, only "=NULL" or "=0" are allowed

382 Only virtual functions can be declared with the pure-specifier ("=NULL" or "=0")

383 Abstract class cannot be instantiated

384 A pointer to a user-defined type should be applied as a target type for dynamic casting using the dynamic_cast operator

385 "Pointer to function" type is expected

386 Pointers to methods are not supported

387 Error – cannot define the type of a pointer to function

388 Type cast is not available due to private inheritance

389 A variable with const modifier should be initialized during declaration

393 Only methods with public access can be declared in an interface

394 Invalid nesting of an interface inside of another interface

395 An interface can only be derived from another interface

396 An interface is expected

397 Interfaces only support public inheritance

398 An interface cannot contain members

399 Interface objects cannot be created directly, only use inheritance

400 A specifier cannot be used in a forward declaration

401 Inheritance from the class is impossible, since it is declared with the final specifier

402 Cannot redefine a method declared with the final specifier

403 The final specifier can be applied only to virtual functions

404 The method marked by the override specifier actually does not override any base class function

405 A specifier is not allowed in defining a function, but only in declaring

406 Cannot cast the type to the specified one

407 The type cannot be used for a resource variable

408 Error in the project file

409 Cannot be used as a union member

410 Ambiguous choice for the name, the usage context should be explicitly defined

411 The structure cannot be used from DLL

412 Cannot call a function marked by the delete specifier