Compilation Errors
MetaEdtior 5 shows error messages about the program errors detected by the built-in compiler during compilation. The list of these errors is given below in table. To compile a source code into an executable one, press F7. Programs that contain errors cannot be compiled until the errors identified by the compiler are eliminated.
|
Code
|
Description
|
File reading error
|
Error of opening an *. EX5 for writing
|
Not enough free memory to complete compilation
|
Empty syntactic unit unrecognized by compiler
|
Incorrect file name in #include
|
Error accessing a file in #include (probably the file does not exist)
|
Inappropriate name for #define
|
Unknown command of preprocessor (valid #include, #define, #property, #import)
|
Symbol unknown to compiler
|
Function not implemented (description is present, but no body)
|
Double quote (") omitted
|
Opening angle bracket (<) or double quote (") omitted
|
Single quote (') omitted
|
Closing angle bracket ">" omitted
|
Type not specified in declaration
|
No return operator or return is found not in all branches of the implementation
|
Opening bracket of call parameters was expected
|
Error writing EX5
|
Invalid access to an array
|
The function is not of void type and the return operator must return a value
|
Incorrect declaration of the destructor
|
Colon ":" is missing
|
Variable is already declared
|
Variable with such identifier already declared
|
Variable name is too long (> 250 characters)
|
Structure with such identifier already defined
|
Structure is not defined
|
Structure member with the same name already defined
|
No such structure member
|
Breached pairing of brackets
|
Opening parenthesis "(" expected
|
Unbalanced braces (no "}")
|
Difficult to compile (too much branching, internal stack levels are overfilled)
|
Error of file opening for reading
|
Not enough memory to download the source file into memory
|
Variable is expected
|
Reference cannot be initialized
|
Assignment expected (appears at declaration)
|
Opening brace "{" expected
|
Parameter can be a dynamic array only
|
Use of "void" type is unacceptable
|
No pair for ")" or "]", i.e. "(or" [ " is absent
|
No pair for "(or" [ ", i.e. ") "or"] " is absent
|
Incorrect array size
|
Too many parameters (> 64)
|
This token is not expected here
|
Invalid use of operation (invalid operands)
|
Expression of void type not allowed
|
Operator is expected
|
Misuse of break
|
Semicolon ";" expected
|
Comma "," expected
|
Must be a class type, not struct
|
Expression is expected
|
"non HEX character" found in HEX or too long number (number of digits> 511)
|
String-constant has more than 65534 characters
|
Function definition is unacceptable here
|
Unexpected end of program
|
Forward declaration is prohibited for structures
|
Function with this name is already defined and has another return type
|
Function with this name is already defined and has a different set of parameters
|
Function with this name is already defined and implemented
|
Function overload for this call was not found
|
Function with a return value of void type cannot return a value
|
Function is not defined
|
Value is expected
|
In case expression only integer constants are valid
|
The value of case in this switch is already used
|
Integer is expected
|
In #import expression file name is expected
|
Expressions are not allowed on global level
|
Omitted parenthesis ")" before ";"
|
To the left of equality sign a variable is expected
|
The result of expression is not used
|
Declaring of variables is not allowed in case
|
Implicit conversion from a string to a number
|
Implicit conversion of a number to a string
|
Ambiguous call of an overloaded function (several overloads fit)
|
Illegal else without proper if
|
Invalid case or default without a switch
|
Inappropriate use of ellipsis
|
The initializing sequence has more elements than the initialized variable
|
A constant for case expected
|
A constant expression required
|
A constant variable cannot be changed
|
Closing bracket or a comma is expected (declaring array member)
|
Enumerator identifier already defined
|
Enumeration cannot have access modifiers (const, extern, static)
|
Enumeration member already declared with a different value
|
There is a variable defined with the same name
|
There is a structure defined with the same name
|
Name of enumeration member expected
|
Integer expression expected
|
Division by zero in constant expression
|
Wrong number of parameters in the function
|
Parameter by reference must be a variable
|
Variable of the same type to pass by reference expected
|
A constant variable cannot be passed by a non-constant reference
|
Requires a positive integer constant
|
Failed to access protected class member
|
Import already defined in another way
|
Executable file not created
|
'OnCalculate' entry point not found for the indicator
|
The continue operation can be used only inside a loop
|
Error accessing private (closed) class member
|
Method of structure or class is not declared
|
Error accessing private (closed) class method
|
Copying of structures with objects is not allowed
|
Index out of array range
|
Array initialization in structure or class declaration not allowed
|
Class constructor cannot have parameters
|
Class destructor can not have parameters
|
Class method or structure with the same name and parameters have already been declared
|
Operand expected
|
Class method or structure with the same name exists, but with different parameters (declaration!=implementation)
|
Imported function is not described
|
ZeroMemory() is not allowed for objects with protected members or inheritance
|
Ambiguous call of the overloaded function (exact match of parameters for several overloads)
|
Variable name expected
|
A reference cannot be declared in this place
|
Already used as the enumeration name
|
Class or structure expected
|
Cannot call 'delete' operator to delete the array
|
Operator ' while' expected
|
Operator 'delete' must have a pointer
|
There is 'default' for this 'switch' already
|
Syntax error
|
Escape-sequence can occur only in strings (starts with '\')
|
Array required - square bracket '[' does not apply to an array, or non arrays are passed as array parameters
|
Can not be initialized through the initialization sequence
|
Import is not defined
|
Optimizer error on the syntactic tree
|
Declared too many structures (try to simplify the program)
|
Conversion of the parameter is not allowed
|
Incorrect use of the 'delete' operator
|
It's not allowed to declare a pointer to a reference
|
It's not allowed to declare a reference to a reference
|
It's not allowed to declare a pointer to a pointer
|
Structure declaration in the list of parameter is not allowed
|
Invalid operation of typecasting
|
A pointer can be declared only for a class or structure
|
Undeclared identifier
|
Executable code optimizer error
|
Executable code generation error
|
Invalid expression for the 'switch' operator
|
Pool of string constants overfilled, simplify program
|
Cannot convert to enumeration
|
Do not use 'virtual' for data (members of a class or structure)
|
Cannot call protected method of class
|
Overridden virtual functions return a different type
|
Class cannot be inherited from a structure
|
Structure cannot be inherited from a class
|
Constructor cannot be virtual (virtual specifier is not allowed)
|
Method of structure cannot be virtual
|
Function must have a body
|
Overloading of system functions (terminal functions) is prohibited
|
Const specifier is invalid for functions that are not members of a class or structure
|
Not allowed to change class members in constant method
|
Inappropriate initialization sequence
|
Missed default value for the parameter (specific declaration of default parameters)
|
Overriding the default parameter (different values in declaration and implementation)
|
Not allowed to call non-constant method for a constant object
|
An object is necessary for accessing members (a dot for a non class/structure is specified)
|
The name of an already declared structure cannot be used in declaration
|
Unauthorized conversion (at closed inheritance)
|
Structures and arrays cannot be used as input variables
|
Const specifier is not valid for constructor/destructor
|
Incorrect string expression for a datetime
|
Unknown property (#property)
|
Incorrect value of a property
|
Invalid index for a property in #property
|
Call parameter omitted - <func (x,)>
|
Object must be passed by reference
|
Array must be passed by reference
|
Function was declared as exportable
|
Function was not declared as exportable
|
It is prohibited to export imported function
|
Imported function cannot have this parameter (prohibited to pass a pointer, class or structure containing a dynamic array, pointer, class, etc.)
|
Must be a class
|
#import was not closed
|
Type mismatch
|
Extern variable is already initialized
|
No exported function or entry point found
|
Explicit constructor call is not allowed
|
Method was declared as constant
|
Method was not declared as constant
|
Incorrect size of the resource file
|
Incorrect resource name
|
Resource file opening error
|
Resource file reading error
|
Unknown resource type
|
Incorrect path to the resource file
|
The specified resource name is already used
|
Argument expected for the function-like macro
|
Unexpected symbol in macro definition
|
Error in formal parameters of the macro
|
Invalid number of parameters for a macro
|
Too many parameters for a macro
|
Too complex, simplify the macro
|
Parameter for EnumToString() can be only an enumeration
|
The resource name is too long
|
Unsupported image format (only BMP with 24 or 32 bit color depth is supported)
|
An array cannot be declared in operator
|
The function can be declared only in the global scope
|
The declaration is not allowed for the current scope
|
Initialization of static variables with the values of local variables is not allowed
|
Illegal declaration of an array of objects that do not have a default constructor
|
Initialization list allowed only for constructors
|
No function definition after initialization list
|
Initialization list is empty
|
Array initialization in a constructor is not allowed
|
Initializing members of a parent class in the initialization list is not allowed
|
Expression of the integer type expected
|
Memory required for the array exceeds the maximum value
|
Memory required for the structure exceeds the maximum value
|
Memory required for the variables declared on the global level exceeds the maximum value
|
Memory required for local variables exceeds the maximum value
|
Constructor not defined
|
Invalid name of the icon file
|
Could not open the icon file at the specified path
|
Reinitialization of a member in a class/structure constructor using the initialization list
|
Initialization of static members in the constructor initialization list is not allowed
|
Initialization of a non-static member of a class/structure on a global level is not allowed
|
The name of the class/structure method matches the name of an earlier declared member
|
The name of the class/structure member matches the name of an earlier declared method
|
Constructor or destructor cannot be static
|
Non-static member/method of a class or a structure cannot be accessed from a static function
|
An overload operation (+,-,[],++,-- etc.) is expected after the operator keyword
|
Not all operations can be overloaded in MQL5
|
Definition does not match declaration
|
An invalid number of parameters is specified for the operator
|
Event handling function not found
|
Method cannot be exported
|
A pointer to the constant object cannot be normalized by a non-constant object
|
Class templates are not supported yet
|
Function template overload is not supported yet
|
Function template cannot be applied
|
Ambiguous parameter in function template (several parameter types can be applied)
|
Unable to determine the parameter type, by which the function template argument should be normalized
|
Incorrect number of parameters in the function template
|
Function template cannot be virtual
|
Function templates cannot be exported
|
Function templates cannot be imported
|
Structures containing the objects are not allowed
|
String arrays and structures containing the objects are not allowed
|
A static class/structure member must be explicitly initialized
|
Compiler limitation: the string cannot contain more than 65 535 characters
|
Inconsistent #ifdef/#endif
|
Object of class cannot be returned, copy constructor not found
|
Non-static members and methods cannot be used
|
OnTesterInit() impossible to use without OnTesterDeinit()
|
Redefinition of formal parameter '%s'
|
Macro __FUNCSIG__ and __FUNCTION__ cannot appear outside of a function body
|
Invalid returned type. For example, this error will be produced for functions imported from DLL that return structure or pointer.
|
Template usage error
|
Not used
|
Illegal syntax when declaring pure virtual function, only "=NULL" or "=0" are allowed
|
Only virtual functions can be declared with the pure-specifier ("=NULL" or "=0")
|
Abstract class cannot be instantiated
|
A pointer to a user-defined type should be applied as a target type for dynamic casting using the dynamic_cast operator
|
"Pointer to function" type is expected
|
Pointers to methods are not supported
|
Error – cannot define the type of a pointer to function
|
Type cast is not available due to private inheritance
|
A variable with const modifier should be initialized during declaration
|
Only methods with public access can be declared in an interface
|
Invalid nesting of an interface inside of another interface
|
An interface can only be derived from another interface
|
An interface is expected
|
Interfaces only support public inheritance
|
An interface cannot contain members
|
Interface objects cannot be created directly, only use inheritance
|
A specifier cannot be used in a forward declaration
|
Inheritance from the class is impossible, since it is declared with the final specifier
|
The final specifier can be applied only to virtual functions
|
The method marked by the override specifier actually does not override any base class function
|
A specifier is not allowed in defining a function, but only in declaring
|
Cannot cast the type to the specified one
|
The type cannot be used for a resource variable
|
Error in the project file
|
Cannot be used as a union member
|
Ambiguous choice for the name, the usage context should be explicitly defined
|
The structure cannot be used from DLL
|
Cannot call a function marked by the delete specifier
|
MQL4 is not supported. To compile this program, use MetaEditor from your MetaTrader 4 installation folder