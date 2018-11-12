Signal trading
1. How to use the signal to trade
2. How to use the oversell and oversell indicator
3. How to optimize the signal and reduce the frequent transactions?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Thank you.
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Signal SystemsThe beginning
- Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
- Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)
After
- The main Signal systems thread is this one.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.16 06:44
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- Key thread
- Basic explanation/the theory - the post
- Second version of AscTrend system - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- NRTR_color_line indicator for MT5 - the post
- First version of AsctrendND EA - This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter:
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- The second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added. You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR Color Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
The articles
- How to Create Your Own Trailing Stop
- 20 Trade Signals in MQL5
- Several Ways of Finding a Trend in MQL5
- The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard
The blogs
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse, Asctrend System, HowTo Trade and Free to Downloads
- ASCTREND SYSTEM - Free To Downloads, Trading Results, New Tools and Discussion
The market
- many in search here
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11
It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:
NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
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Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
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Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
- asctrend system vs braintrading system: pros and cons
- Asctrend indicator in MT5 Codebase
- trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept
- Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.
- basic trading rules for asctrend system
- detailed rules for asctrend: practical illustration of asctrend concept
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator as a standard filter for asctrend: the theory.
Manual Trading statements
- first metatrader statement for this system using just one asctrend indicator only.
- Next MT5 statement with this system (manual trading).
- Trading's continuing - one more MT5 statement.
- Next updating MT5 statement.
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
- BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
- Rules to trade manually
- How to install
- TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
- TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
- BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread
- The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
- more to follow
PriceChannel Parabolic system
The beginning - Channel systems
- Channel trading system - the key thread
- SHI Indicators thread
- Price_Channel_v6-ea thread
- Price Channel thread
After
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
- indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
- PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
- Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
- PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
- indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA with updated indicator
- Fully updated EA with trading system is on this post and latest indicators to download
How to trade
- tp/sl levels and timeframes
- how to trade with explanation
- graphical illustration about where to enter and where to exit with latest version of the system
- how to use AFL Winner indicator with more explanation,
- Updated manual system with templates and indicators - this post
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #1
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #2
- optimization results for EURUSD M15
- backtesting results for EURUSD M15 with the settings #1
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- backtesting results for GBPUSD M15 with the settings #1
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
- MT5 statement is here
- Updated statement is here
- More trading updates
- Updated MT5 statement
- More updates
- 811 dollars for 3 trading days and final statement for scalping
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (517 dollars for one day)
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
- first statement
- updated statement (257 dollars in 2 days)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 17:57
If someone like to trade this system manually (as a first version without TrendStrength indicator for example) - here go you:
Template and howto installed - read this thread from the beginning.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 18:12
This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.10 07:48
This is Asctrend system classical version together with Ichimoku cloud (to filter false buy or false sell signals) and Schaff trend cycle indicator (for overbought/oversold trading):
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
- MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ASCtrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Ichimoku Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
- ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
- ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
- ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
- ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
- Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
- LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread
After
- The main AscTrend thread is this one.
- Asctrend indicator in depth
- ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
- Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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1. How to use the signal to trade
2. How to use the oversell and oversell indicator
3. How to optimize the signal and reduce the frequent transactions?