Signal trading

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I'm worried about opening this thread, because I'm afraid I'm not talking about a particular major, I'm a junior trader, but I want to talk about this thread.

1. How to use the signal to trade

2. How to use the oversell and oversell indicator

3. How to optimize the signal and reduce the frequent transactions?

4.Use this strategy to trade multiple currencies.

1

Files:
2.png  38 kb
 
chinajohn:
I'm worried about opening this thread, because I'm afraid I'm not talking about a particular major, I'm a junior trader, but I want to talk about this thread.

1. How to use the signal to trade

2. How to use the oversell and oversell indicator

3. How to optimize the signal and reduce the frequent transactions?

4.Use this strategy to trade multiple currencies.


Files:
2.png  38 kb
 
chinajohn:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

don't attach an image, insert the image) 

Image (Alt+I)

Thank you.

 

============

Signal Systems

The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one

============

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.16 06:44

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11

It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).

NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:

NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 17:57

If someone like to trade this system manually (as a first version without TrendStrength indicator for example) - here go you:

 

Template and howto installed - read this thread from the beginning. 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 18:12

This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:

 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.10 07:48

This is Asctrend system classical version together with Ichimoku cloud (to filter false buy or false sell signals) and Schaff trend cycle indicator (for overbought/oversold trading): 

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

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