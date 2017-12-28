The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard

Introduction

In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.

That's why we will use the following approach. We will create a special module of trading signals for the MQL5 Wizard. Later on we will be able to create a similar module based on any selected trend indicator to produce Yes/No signals indicating the presence or absence of a trend. A combination of multiple modules can be used when creating a trading system, so we can easily combine various indicators.

The NRTR Indicator

The idea of the NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator was proposed by Konstantin Kopyrkin. Interesting information: the name Nick Rypock is derived from the surname Kopyrkin written backwards.

Let's get back to the indicator. It is a dynamic price channel. The author illustrates its main idea with the following figure:







A trading system based on the NRTR indicator belongs to breakout strategies. A buy signal is generated when price exceeds the previous high registered for a certain period; a sell signal is generated when the price falls below low. During trend change, such systems may use past highs and lows of the previous trend. To avoid this, the calculation period is set dynamically in our system.



The author has defined NRTR as a trend indicator of dynamic price channel breakout.

The indicator operation principle is as follows: in the uptrend, the indicator line (channel) is positioned at a certain level below the high price detected in a specified time interval. The downtrend line is positioned above prices, at a constant distance from the price low registered in a certain time interval.

The period of the price channel used for the indicator calculation is increased dynamically starting with the trend origin. Thus, the price of the previous calculation period does not affect the indicator.



The figure shows that the indicator first follows the trend at a certain distance. Then the indicator is located at a fixed distance from local highs H1 and H2. The local high H3 is lower than the previous one and is not used in calculations.

Then the price breaks the channel at point L3. It is a Sell signal. The value at point L3 is set as a new low. The new period starts at this point, i.e. all previous prices are reset and are not used in further calculations. As the trend develops, the low is updated to L3-L4-L5. The period of the dynamic price channel is extended until the trend changes or the period length reaches the allowed maximum.

The channel width is calculated as a percentage of the extreme value or may depend on price volatility. Both approaches are implemented in this article.

A Buy/Sell signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel line. A Buy signal is formed when the price breaks though the support line. A Sell signal is formed if the resistance line is broken.

Now, we need to translate the description of the indicator operation principles to MQL5. Let's begin.

Writing an Indicator: from Simple to Complex

First of all we need to define the indicator behavior. The indicator will be based on Close prices. Indicator values based on history data are interpreted unambiguously. But what if the price breaks the support/resistance line on an incomplete candlestick? In this version, the trend is not formed and no signal is therefore produced until the candlestick formation completes. On the one hand, we can miss part of the movement. For example, if the movement starts with a huge candlestick that breaks the channel, a position will only be opened at the next candlestick. On the other hand, this is a protection against numerous false breakouts.

NB: the indicator has a lot of variation; the original version proposed by the author is described in this article.

An implementation of the indicator is available in the CodeBase, but its period is only partially dynamic. The period is reset when trend changes, but it can be extended endlessly in theory. I.e. the support line is calculated as MathMax() of the previous value and the current close price. In this case, the support line can only be rising, while the resistance line is always falling. In the original version, all earlier values are considered as obsolete and are therefore ignored. Here max/min are calculated as ArrayMaximum/Minimum(close,i,dynamic_period). In this approach, both support and resistance lines can be rising and falling. Therefore, the support line can drift down deeply in some cases in slow sideways movements, when dynamic periods are short. But such smooth long-term trends are rare, and neither method is ideal. In this article, we stick to the original idea proposed by the indicator author.

The next reservation is connected with timeseries. Price series (close) in MQL5 have the default value ArraySetAsSeries = false. Price series in MQL4 have a timeseries flag, and their Close[0] value is the close price of the rightmost bar (while the leftmost bar is not visible as a rule). Please note that in this article ArraySetAsSeries(close,true).

Let us now proceed to implementing the indicator. We will work with four indicator buffers: two of them will be used for support/resistance lines, and the other two will be used for buy and sell signals.

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_style1 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color3 Green #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color4 Red

Let's declare indicator buffers and external parameters of the indicator

input int period = 12 ; input double percent = 0.2 ; double Buff_Up[],Buff_Dn[]; double Sign_Up[],Sign_Dn[];

The indicator signals will appear as arrows on the chart. The remaining parameters are set in the OnInit() function. I used DRAW_ARROW with parameter 236,238 from Wingdings font characters. Parameters of the "Up" signal:

SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Sign_Up, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sign_Up, true );

At the beginning of calculations in OnCalculate(), we check the availability of the required data and the first indicator calculation start.

int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int start = 0 ; int trend = 0 ; static int trend_prev = 0 ; double value = 0 ; static double value_prev = 0 ; int dyn_period = 1 ; static int curr_period = 1 ; double maxmin = 0 ; ArraySetAsSeries(close, true ); if (rates_total<period) return ( 0 ); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { start=rates_total- 1 ; trend_prev = 1 ; value =close[start]*( 1 - 0.01 *percent); } else { start=rates_total-prev_calculated; } trend =trend_prev; value =value_prev; dyn_period =curr_period;

The main variables are also defined here. Two variables are defined for the trend and channel values. One of these variables is static. A static variable will store the value until the next calculation cycle. The variable will only change on a completely formed bar. If the price breaks through the channel on an unformed bar, only local non-static variables are changed. If the price returns to the channel, the previous trend will be preserved.

Now let's write the main calculation loop taking into account the remarks described above.

trend =trend_prev; value=value_prev; dyn_period =curr_period; for ( int i=start;i>= 0 ;i--) { Buff_Up[i] = 0.0 ; Buff_Dn[i] = 0.0 ; Sign_Up[i] = 0.0 ; Sign_Dn[i] = 0.0 ; if (curr_period>period) curr_period=period; if (dyn_period>period) dyn_period=period; if (trend> 0 ) { maxmin =close[ArrayMaximum(close,i,dyn_period)]; value =maxmin*( 1 -percent* 0.01 ); if (close[i]< value ) { maxmin =close[i]; value =maxmin*( 1 +percent* 0.01 ); trend =- 1 ; dyn_period = 1 ; } } else { maxmin =close[ArrayMinimum(close,i,dyn_period)]; value =maxmin*( 1 +percent* 0.01 ); if (close[i]>value) { maxmin =close[i]; value =maxmin*( 1 -percent* 0.01 ); trend = 1 ; dyn_period = 1 ; } } if (trend> 0 ) Buff_Up[i] =value; if (trend< 0 ) Buff_Dn[i] =value; if (trend_prev< 0 && trend> 0 ) { Sign_Up[i] =value; Buff_Up[i] = 0.0 ; } if (trend_prev> 0 && trend< 0 ) { Sign_Dn[i] =value; Buff_Dn[i] = 0.0 ; } dyn_period++; if (i) { trend_prev =trend; value_prev =value; if (dyn_period== 2 )curr_period = 2 ; else curr_period++; } }

The dynamic period in this loop is limited to a specified value. If the Close price breaks through the channel, new support and resistance values are found and a check is performed whether the trend has changed. The last if() operator checks whether the bar is fully formed. Only if the bar is completely formed, the values of trend_prev and value_prev are updated, and therefore a buy/sell signal can be generated. The dynamic period can also be reset here.

The full indicator code is available in the attached NRTR.mq5 file.

Let's check the indicator operation by launching on one chart two NRTRs with different parameters: the first NRTR has the period of 12 and the width of 0.1%; the second NRTR's period is 120 and the width is 0.2%.





The above figure shows that if a period is small, the support line can be both rising and falling. It is connected with the fact that price values fall beyond the dynamic period. If the period is large, the support line is usually nondecreasing.

Volatility and NRTR

In the previous approach we used a fixed price channel deviation percent. A more logical solution is to expand the channel when volatility increases and to narrow it when volatility falls. ATR (Average True Range) is a popular indicator for determining market volatility. The ATR value can be used for setting the channel width. You can calculate the ATR value yourself or use the standard technical indicator from the terminal.

Let's replace the deviation percentage with the ATR indicator value in order to link the channel width to market volatility. A coefficient will still be used for scaling. Let's set it to 1 by default. We declare an additional indicator buffer for the ATR indicator: double Buff_ATR[]. The percent parameter is replaced with the coefficient K =1. Let's create a pointer to ATR for receiving its values:

handle_atr = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,period);

The ATR period can differ from the active dynamic period. A logical solution is to make them equal, so that the number of parameters is not changed.

Here is the code of newly added lines.

#property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 4 ............................. input double K = 1 ; double Buff_ATR[]; int handle_atr; ............................. SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,Buff_ATR, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buff_ATR, true ); handle_atr = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); ..................................................... int OnCalculate (){ ..................................................... if ( CopyBuffer (handle_atr, 0 , 0 ,start+ 1 ,Buff_ATR)==- 1 ) { return ( 0 ); Print ( "Copying data to the ATR buffer failed" ); } ..................................................... //if trend ascending if(trend>=0) { maxmin =close[ArrayMaximum(close,i,dyn_period)]; value =maxmin-K*Buff_ATR[i]; if(close[i]<value) { maxmin =close[i]; value =maxmin+K*Buff_ATR[i]; trend =-1; dyn_period =1; } } }

The channel line values are calculated using the formula value = maxmin(+-)K*Buff_ATR[i], respectively. The full indicator code is available in the attached NRTRvolatile.mq5 file.

Let's run both indicators with the same parameters on one chart, and compare their behavior.





The figure shows that if volatility is low and ATR values are small, the NRTRvolatile line is almost "snapped" to the price charts. Then, the line moves away from the price when volatility increases.

Now let's move on to creating an Expert Advisor based on this indicator. As mentioned above, we will use a module of trading signals.

A Trading Module for the MQL5 Wizard

Sometimes it is more convenient to write such modules based on existing ones using the copy/paste method. But in our case, it's better to start from the very beginning instead of describing all places to be replaced or modified.



Below is the common structure of all modules.

Module descriptor

Trading parameters and parameter initialization functions

Checking input parameters

Connecting a selected indicator to the module

Description of the trading strategy

First of all, let's create a separate sub-folder in the signals folder to store our own signals. For example, Include\Expert\MySignals. Right-click the selected folder and select "New File" in the context menu. The MQL5 Wizard opens. Select "New class" from the menu. Call it NRTRsignal. All signals are inherited from the base CExpertSignal class, so let's indicate it in the Wizard.







Add the path to the CExpertSignal base class to the code generated by the Wizard: #include "..\ExpertSignal.mqh"

#property copyright "Orangetree" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "..\ExpertSignal.mqh" class SignalNRTR : public CExpertSignal { private : public : SignalNRTR(); ~SignalNRTR(); }; SignalNRTR::SignalNRTR() { } SignalNRTR::~SignalNRTR() { }

That was the beginning.

Now we need to create a module descriptor so that the MQL5 Wizard could recognize this code as a module of signals.

The descriptor starts with "wizard description start" and ends with "wizard description end". The module name and external parameters are contained inside. As soon as we compile this module together with the descriptor, it will be added to the Wizard menu: New file/Expert Advisor (generate)/Common parameters/Signal properties of the Expert Advisor/Add.





Let's add to our class variables for storing external parameters and methods for initializing them.

The names of methods for initializing external parameters must match the names of external parameters written in the descriptor.

class SignalNRTR : public CExpertSignal { protected : int m_period_dyn; double m_percent_dev; public : SignalNRTR(); ~SignalNRTR(); void PeriodDyn( int value ) { m_period_dyn= value ;} void PercentDev( double value ) { m_percent_dev= value ;} }; SignalNRTR::SignalNRTR() : m_period_dyn( 12 ), m_percent_dev( 0.1 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; }

Class members are initialized using the initialization list. The "private" methods that were generated by the Wizard can be replaced with "protected", however it is not necessary.

The virtual bool ValidationSettings() method in the CExpertBase class allows checking the correctness of inputs.

We need to add to our class the method prototype and override it. For example, we will need to verify that the period is greater than one and the deviation percent value is positive.

bool SignalNRTR:: ValidationSettings() { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_period_dyn< 2 ) { Print ( The period must be greater than 1 ); return false ; } if (m_percent_dev<= 0 ) { Print ( "The channel width value must be positive" ); return false ; } return true ; }

Please note that the base class method is called first.

Next, we use the InitIndicators() method for connecting a selected indicator to our module. Let's create the method prototype in our class: virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators), and then add its description. We will use standard procedures for checking indicator pointers and initialize indicators and timeseries in additional filters.

bool SignalNRTR::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitNRTR(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Let's create and initialize the indicator in the InitNRTR(indicators) line. It is also necessary to add the prototype and description of the InitNRTR(indicators) function .