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Dots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A simple signal indicator.
When the direction of the moving average, which is calculated using Close prices, changes, a signal arrow is drawn on the chart:
On which criteria, the signals are rated #1 to so on, on MQL5?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to make your Signal available for public?
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.31 11:56
Well ... I found it: HOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO TRADING SIGNALS
Rating
To help users choose the best signals, we compile a rating of signals based on various criteria. Top ranked signals show up first in the list. And vice versa, low rated signals are hidden from the Showcase on the site and in trading terminals to protect subscribers from poor-quality strategies.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to make your Signal available for public?
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.31 12:00
Some moire from this article:
If you can't find the desired signal in the Showcase of Signals in your terminal, use the built-in search system.
On which criteria, the signals are rated #1 to so on, on MQL5?
and more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is a method use for rating a signals ?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.14 17:28
As far as I understand - the rating formula is not disclosed by MQ.
Anyway - you can follow this thread for any -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how mql5.com does rate a signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.14 14:24I found some thread about started by MQ: Rating System of Trading Signals Improved
1. How to use the signal to trade
2. How to use the oversell and oversell indicator
3. How to optimize the signal and reduce the frequent transactions?
What indicator are you using as the over bought and over sold.
The indicator within the separated window.
Could you please share with us?
since you want to talk about the signal to trade !!
During synchronization, my trades have been partially closed which has given me a loss as there was floating loss (drawdown) when the positions were synchronized. But it is strange that it happened once there was no balance operation (deposit or withdrawal) at signal provider's end. Why did this happen?
Hi please provide logs from terminal journal.
Hi please provide logs from terminal journal.
No any partially closed operations. Could you provide more logs and write to the ServiceDesk.