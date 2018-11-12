Signal trading - page 3

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Aleksey Pak:

No any partially closed operations. Could you provide more logs and write to the ServiceDesk.

That is what I am saying that it is quite strange for me that nothing shown in logs, no balance operation carried out by signal provider, yet the positions were partially closed. I've written to the service desk as well but there is no reply yet. The lot sizes reduced from 0.1 to O.07 and 0.2 to 0.15 respectively which has given me a loss as the account was in drawdown when it happened

 
Shehzad Hussain:
During synchronization, my trades have been partially closed which has given me a loss as there was floating loss (drawdown) when the positions were synchronized. But it is strange that it happened once there was no balance operation (deposit or withdrawal) at signal provider's end. Why did this happen?

Have a look at the picture:

.

scenario 1: you are making use of a VPS, you did not stop the VPS before selecting/deselecting the " Synchronize positions without confirmations " option.

you had open trade and when you have synchronize with the signal provider, it has close all your open trade and provided that the signal provider has no open trade, it simply mean that your account should not also have open trade.

this mistake has got be me also couple of years back when I was new to renting signal and I had lost a large amount of money without even trading, just because of synchronization.

One time I had copy trades and they where all in profit, I had ask myself " why isn't the signal provider close all the profit trades", I had decided to close my trade on my platform and as soon as I had close, it had synchronized again with the provide's open trades at the current price, I freaked out and every time i close it keep on opening trades in negative, I keep closing and loosing a lot of money. until I had disconnected the account from VPS.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08

If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -

AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5


This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:

  • Bull market (Bull Market).
  • Bear market (Bear Market).
  • Correction (Correction) in a bull market.
  • Correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally).
  • Choppy market (Choppy Market).
  • Flat market (Sideways Market).

By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

ASCTrend system

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.29 16:58

And this is whole the story (for MT4 and MT5) - 

---------------

ASCTREND SYSTEM

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

 
that is great for the beginner trader,i start getting knowlegde by reading this.
 
It is the channel. To channel false flags. Take a gander at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the thought and connection to marker to download (for MT4 too bad). I was utilizing this marker with live exchanging for the long time yet it was numerous years prior so I simply need to remind it to myself,
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