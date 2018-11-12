Signal trading - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No any partially closed operations. Could you provide more logs and write to the ServiceDesk.
That is what I am saying that it is quite strange for me that nothing shown in logs, no balance operation carried out by signal provider, yet the positions were partially closed. I've written to the service desk as well but there is no reply yet. The lot sizes reduced from 0.1 to O.07 and 0.2 to 0.15 respectively which has given me a loss as the account was in drawdown when it happened
During synchronization, my trades have been partially closed which has given me a loss as there was floating loss (drawdown) when the positions were synchronized. But it is strange that it happened once there was no balance operation (deposit or withdrawal) at signal provider's end. Why did this happen?
Have a look at the picture:
scenario 1: you are making use of a VPS, you did not stop the VPS before selecting/deselecting the " Synchronize positions without confirmations " option.
you had open trade and when you have synchronize with the signal provider, it has close all your open trade and provided that the signal provider has no open trade, it simply mean that your account should not also have open trade.
this mistake has got be me also couple of years back when I was new to renting signal and I had lost a large amount of money without even trading, just because of synchronization.
One time I had copy trades and they where all in profit, I had ask myself " why isn't the signal provider close all the profit trades", I had decided to close my trade on my platform and as soon as I had close, it had synchronized again with the provide's open trades at the current price, I freaked out and every time i close it keep on opening trades in negative, I keep closing and loosing a lot of money. until I had disconnected the account from VPS.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -
AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:
By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ASCTrend system
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.29 16:58
And this is whole the story (for MT4 and MT5) -
---------------
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM