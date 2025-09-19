PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 28

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 

As the members are asking about re-enter so I want to remind about it (using Asctrend system example):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 17:57

If someone like to trade this system manually (as a first version without TrendStrength indicator for example) - here go you:

 

Template and howto installed - read this thread from the beginning. 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 18:12

This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:

 


 

Subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.07 09:08

Who Can Trade a Scalping Strategy? (based on dailyfx article)

  • Scalpers look to trade session momentum
  • Scalpers do not have to be high frequency traders
  • Anyone can scalp with an appropriate trading plan

The term scalping elicits different preconceived connotations to different traders. Despite what you may already think, scalping can be a viable short term trading methodology for anyone. So today we will look at what exactly is scalping, and who can be successful with a scalping based strategy.



What is a Scalper?

So you’re interested in scalping? A Forex scalper is considered anyone that takes one or more positions throughout a trading day. Normally these positions are based around short term market fluctuations as price gathers momentum during a particular trading session. Scalpers look to enter the market, and preferably exit positions prior to the market close.

Normally scalpers employ technical trading strategies utilizing short term support and resistance levels for entries. While normally fundamentals don’t factor into a scalpers trading plan, it is important to keep an eye on the economic calendar to see when news may increase the market’s volatility.


High Frequency Trading

There is a strong misconception that all scalpers are high frequency traders. So how many trades a day does it take to be considered a scalper? Even though high frequency traders ARE scalpers, in order for you to qualify as a scalper you only need to take 1 position a day! That is one of the benefits of scalping. You can trade as much or as little as you like within a giving trading period.

This also falls in line with one of the benefits of the Forex market. Due to the 24Hr trading structure of Forex, you can scalp the market at your convenience. Take advantage of the quiet Asia trading session, or the volatile New York – London overlap. Trade as much or as little as you like. As a scalper the choice is ultimately yours to make!

Risks

There are always risks associated with trading. Whether you are a short term, long term, or any kind of trader in between any time you open a position you should work on managing your risk. This is especially true for scalpers. If the market moves against you suddenly due to news or another factor, you need to have a plan of action for limiting your losses.

There are other misconceptions that scalpers are very aggressive traders prone to large losses. One way to help combat this is to make scalping a mechanical process. This means that all of your decisions regarding entries, exits, trade size, leverage and other factors should be written down and finalized before approaching the charts. Most scalpers look to risk 1% or even less of their account balance on any one position taken!

Who can Scalp?

So this brings us to the final question. Who can be a scalper? The answer is anyone with the dedication to develop a trading strategy and the time to implement that strategy on any given trading day.

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820 

Help for beginners  

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

This is Asctrend system classical version together with Ichimoku cloud (to filter false buy or false sell signals) and Schaff trend cycle indicator (for overbought/oversold trading): 

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
 

Ichimoku

 

Are you about PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition from this post?
It works for me: I downloaded PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator from here, compile and no error:

By the way, I like PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system

