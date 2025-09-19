PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 28
PriceChannel Parabolic system
The beginning - Channel systems
===========
- Channel trading system - the key thread
- SHI Indicators thread
- Price_Channel_v6-ea thread
- Price Channel thread
After
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
As the members are asking about re-enter so I want to remind about it (using Asctrend system example):
If someone like to trade this system manually (as a first version without TrendStrength indicator for example) - here go you:
Template and howto installed - read this thread from the beginning.
This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:
============
Subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
Who Can Trade a Scalping Strategy? (based on dailyfx article)
The term scalping elicits different preconceived connotations to different traders. Despite what you may already think, scalping can be a viable short term trading methodology for anyone. So today we will look at what exactly is scalping, and who can be successful with a scalping based strategy.
What is a Scalper?
So you’re interested in scalping? A Forex scalper is considered anyone that takes one or more positions throughout a trading day. Normally these positions are based around short term market fluctuations as price gathers momentum during a particular trading session. Scalpers look to enter the market, and preferably exit positions prior to the market close.
Normally scalpers employ technical trading strategies utilizing short term support and resistance levels for entries. While normally fundamentals don’t factor into a scalpers trading plan, it is important to keep an eye on the economic calendar to see when news may increase the market’s volatility.
High Frequency Trading
There is a strong misconception that all scalpers are high frequency traders. So how many trades a day does it take to be considered a scalper? Even though high frequency traders ARE scalpers, in order for you to qualify as a scalper you only need to take 1 position a day! That is one of the benefits of scalping. You can trade as much or as little as you like within a giving trading period.
This also falls in line with one of the benefits of the Forex market. Due to the 24Hr trading structure of Forex, you can scalp the market at your convenience. Take advantage of the quiet Asia trading session, or the volatile New York – London overlap. Trade as much or as little as you like. As a scalper the choice is ultimately yours to make!
Risks
There are always risks associated with trading. Whether you are a short term, long term, or any kind of trader in between any time you open a position you should work on managing your risk. This is especially true for scalpers. If the market moves against you suddenly due to news or another factor, you need to have a plan of action for limiting your losses.
There are other misconceptions that scalpers are very aggressive traders prone to large losses. One way to help combat this is to make scalping a mechanical process. This means that all of your decisions regarding entries, exits, trade size, leverage and other factors should be written down and finalized before approaching the charts. Most scalpers look to risk 1% or even less of their account balance on any one position taken!
Who can Scalp?
So this brings us to the final question. Who can be a scalper? The answer is anyone with the dedication to develop a trading strategy and the time to implement that strategy on any given trading day.
=================
-----------------
This is Asctrend system classical version together with Ichimoku cloud (to filter false buy or false sell signals) and Schaff trend cycle indicator (for overbought/oversold trading):
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Ichimoku
Hi friend, thanks for all of this, i hazve a p´roblem on pçprice chanell v2 can u help please
Are you about PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition from this post?
It works for me: I downloaded PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator from here, compile and no error:
By the way, I like PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system